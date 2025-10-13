Amid 'not hero material' remark, Nagarjuna backs Pradeep Ranganathan, compares him to Rajinikanth and Dhanush

Pradeep Ranganathan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie, Dude. A few days ago, he was told that he is not ‘hero material’ and was asked whether he was copying Dhanush. While the young actor is continuously facing such demeaning remarks from the media, Nagarjuna gave him confidence by reassuring his worth and calling him ‘merupu teega’ (flash of lightning).

The Love Today actor recently visited Bigg Boss Telugu 9's Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote his film, Dude. Nagarjuna, the host, was all praise for Pradeep and compared him to Rajinikanth and Dhanush, who changed cinema forever. He said, “A few decades back, a merupu teega (flash of lightning) came to the cinema and changed its fate. His name is Rajinikanth. A few decades later, there came another merupu teega who was skinny, someone who attracted the youth, Dhanush came. Now, a few decades later, I am seeing Pradeep.”

Overwhelmed with Nagarjuna's words, Pradeep said, “Sir, those are really big words, and when it comes from you, it really means the world to me.” The King actor went on to praise Ranganathan's Love Today and Dragon and mentioned that he loved them. “I have seen both your films, and I really love them. They’re so updated to today’s youth. It’s hard to tell a heart-touching story in a contemporary style. Be it Love Today or Dragon, they’re the kind of films that break language barriers,” added Nagarjuna.

A week ago, Pradeep Ranganathan was questioned over his appearance. The reporter asserted that he didn’t look like hero material. The reporter said, “Don’t take this negatively, but you don’t look like hero material. Is hard work or luck behind the kind of fan following you have?” Before the Tamil actor could answer it, Sarathkumar took the mic and replied, “You cannot say A-Z who is a hero material; everybody here is hero material. There are no specifications for what a hero must look like. A person doing any act that benefits society is a hero. The question you asked might not be negative, but you could’ve just asked him why he isn’t a bodybuilder like Sarathkumar.”

