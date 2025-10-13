Salman Khan slams AR Murugadoss: ‘If Sikandar failed because of my ethics, what about Madharaasi?’

Salman Khan is known for his witty humor. The Superstar, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss Season 19, has slammed AR Murugadoss' allegations against him of coming late to the sets, which led to the failure of Sikandar at the box office. Comedian Ravi Gupta attended the show, who asked Salman Khan to name the movies that he regretted. While Salman took the names of Soorvanshi and Nishchay, Ravi Gupta wondered if there were any in recent times. To which, Salman Khan took Sikandar’s name.

Salman Khan, in his humorous tone, said, “Kya hai na main set pe raat ke 9 baje pahuchta tha, toh usme gadbad ho gayi. Meri pasaliyan tooti thi, isne jo hamare director (AR Murugadoss) sahab hain unhone ye kaha. Lekin unki picture (Madharaasi) abhi ek release hui hai jisme actor 6 baje pahuchta tha.” (I used to arrive on sets by 9 PM and that created issues. This is what the director said but my rib was broken. Recently, his another picture got released for which the actor used to be on sets by 6.)

The Megastar went on to add how Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director AR Murugadoss managed to escape. “Toh pahle toh ye picture thi Murugadoss aur Sajid Nadiadwala ki. Uske baad Sajid pahle kalti, Murugadoss wapas se hat gaya wahan se seedha South picture (Initially the film belonged to Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala but later Sajid escaped. And then, Murugadoss also left the escaped and got busy with South film),” added Salman Khan.

The Tiger 3 actor further took an indirect jibe at Murugadoss-directed Madharaasi's box office failure and said, “Madharaasi karke picture unhone direct ki hai jo ki release hui, bahut badi film hai aur utni hi badi….(smiles), Sikandar se badi blockbuster. (He has directed a film called Madharaasi. It is a very big and a bigger blockbuster than Sikandar.)”

Salman Khan slams Abhinav Kashyap over his serious allegations

The Bigg Boss 19 host was in no mood to spare Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap, too, who made several serious allegations against Salman Khan in recent interviews. Salman said, “Ek aur hain hamare paas ek Dabangg insan. Abhi mere saath unhone Aamir (Aamir Khan) ko lapete mein le liya Shah Rukh (Shah Rukh Khan) ko bhi le liya. Maine pichhle Weekend Ke Vaar pe aise hi bola tha ki kaam karo. To aaj wapas se poochna chahta hu, Kaam mila kya bhai?”



(There's one more person who has recently made sharp claims about Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan. During the last Weekend Ka Vaar, I advised him to get some work and I am asking it again, “Did you get some work?")

He further remarked that since now Kashyap has said wrong things against SRK and Aamir Khan, they won't work with him. Moreover, those who are associated with them will also avoid working with him. The actor further stated that he felt bad that Abhinav Kashyap had lost track and destroyed his own career. He appreciated the director and said, “Achha likhta hai.”

Khan said, “Mujhe baar buri sirf ek hi cheez lag rahi hai ki aapne apne aap ko destroy kiya. Agar kisike parivaar ke peeche padna hai to khud ke parivaar ke peeche pado yaar. Apne bhai ke peeche pado usse pyaar karlo.” (The only thing I felt bad is that you destroyed yourself. If you have to comment on someone's family then do it for your own family. Go after your brother and love him.)

He concluded by saying, “Aur dost mujhe ghutne pe leke aate ho na. Main roz subah ko ghutno pe aata hu. Lekin uske liye (referring to god).” (And you think you will bring me on my knees one day. I go down on my knees every morning but for the almighty.)

