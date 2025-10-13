'I’m too small for a superstar like Priyanka Chopra to even think about me’: Annu Kapoor recalls 2011 kiss controversy

In 2011, Annu Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra sparked controversy over an intimate scene in Vishal Bharadwaj's 7 Khoon Maaf. During the promotions, the veteran actor remarked that Priyanka Chopra refused to kiss him on-screen as he was ‘not good-looking’. The statement sparked a controversy that drew divided opinions. Priyanka, later, called it ‘irritating and unnecessary’ in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Now, in a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Annu Kapoor once again addressed the controversy and shared how it was blown out of proportion. He said that he used to call Priyanka Chopra ‘beti’ and often met her father, Ashok Chopra.

The actor further said, “When Vishal Bharadwaj asked her to do an intimate scene with me for 7 Khoon Maaf, it was obvious she would feel uncomfortable. When I sensed that, I requested Vishal to cut the scene.” Annu stated that Vishal was in no mood to compromise, but when Priyanka's team conveyed, he respected that. He also mentioned that it all could be a publicity stunt.

“Vishal said, ‘I have written the scene for a reason; I can’t remove it randomly.’ Eventually, her team conveyed she wasn’t okay with it. I didn’t make a fuss, but somehow it spread like wildfire online,” added Annu Kapoor.

Furthermore, the Vicky Donor actor said, “It was her choice, and she did the right thing. I am too small a person for a star like Priyanka Chopra to even think about. I never held it against her. Toh maine keh diya ki nahi karti to nahi karti, hero hota to kar leti. (It would have been different if it were some better-looking hero, perhaps.)”

The host further asked if age was the reason. Annu Kapoor stated that it could have been a publicity stunt by someone and that, “I’m too small for a superstar like Priyanka Chopra to even think about me.”

He concluded by standing by his earlier statement that if there were a good-looking hero, she would have no problem. “Aur ye baat to sahi hai. Jab aap hero ban jaate, toh shamikaran badal jaate hain,” concluded Kapoor.

(And that's true. When you become a hero, the circumstances change.)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan slams AR Murugadoss: ‘If Sikandar failed because of my ethics, what about Madharaasi?’