Deepika Padukone radiates elegance in stylish airport outfit, flaunts her signature sleek hair look

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone turned heads at Mumbai airport, exuding elegance and confidence despite being at the center of industry debates. The star was spotted exiting the General Aviation Terminal in Kalina, Santacruz, looking effortlessly stylish in a beige co-ord set. She paired the outfit with oversized sunglasses and her signature sleek bun, greeting the paparazzi with a warm smile. This marked her first public appearance following her remarks on Bollywood’s double standards.

Deepika Padukone, known for her timeless style, once again proved why she is a fashion icon. Her airport appearance highlighted her boss-lady aura and effortless elegance. Fans were quick to praise her chic and polished look with on fan commenting, "Queen of Bollywood", reaffirming her status as one of Bollywood’s most influential style figures.

Here’s what Deepika said about Bollywood’s double standards

In a recent CNBC-TV18 interview, Deepika addressed the controversy surrounding her exit from projects like Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD. Speaking about work demands, she shared her perspective as a new mother: “By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars in the Indian film industry have been working for 8 hours for years and it's never made headlines.”

The actress highlighted the gender bias in the industry, noting that male actors often follow Monday-to-Friday schedules without any scrutiny. She called for reforms in Bollywood, saying, “While it's called an 'industry, we've never really functioned like one. It's extremely disorganized, and it's about time we brought in proper systems and structure.” Deepika also pointed out that many women, especially new mothers, follow similar work patterns but rarely receive the same recognition.

On the professional front, Deepika is gearing up for her role in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. She will star alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. The film recently wrapped up its Poland schedule and is already among the most anticipated Bollywood releases of 2026.

