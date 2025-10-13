Salman Khan clears the air on Arijit Singh rift on Bigg Boss 19: Calls him a ‘very good friend’, admits misunderstanding was his fault

The latest Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode was packed with fun, laughter, and an unexpected moment of honesty from host Salman Khan. The superstar opened up about his long-standing misunderstanding with singer Arijit Singh, calling him a “very good friend” and admitting that the issue was “from my side.”

Salman Khan opens up about his equation with Arijit Singh

During the episode, comedian Ravi Gupta joined the show as a special guest. While interacting with Salman Khan, Ravi jokingly said, “I was a little nervous about meeting you,” to which Salman asked why. Ravi replied, “I look like Arijit Singh.” The light-hearted exchange brought smiles all around, but what followed took everyone by surprise.

Salman laughed and responded, “Arijit aur main bahut acche dost hai. Jo misunderstanding thi, meri side se thi. Uske baad usne gaane bhi kiye mere liye. Tiger me kiya tha, ab Galwan me kar raha hai.” (Arijit and I are very good friends. The misunderstanding was from my side. After that, he even sang songs for me, he sang in Tiger, and now he’s singing in Galwan.) His statement confirmed that all was well between him and the celebrated playback singer.

What was the misunderstanding between Salman and Arijit?

The rift between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh reportedly began in 2014 at an award show where Salman was hosting. Arijit, dressed casually in slippers, came on stage to receive his award. Salman teased him by asking, “Were you asleep?” Arijit responded, “You guys put me to sleep,” which didn’t go down well with the actor.

Following the incident, reports suggested that Salman removed Arijit’s songs from several projects, leading to rumors of a fallout. In 2016, Arijit publicly apologized through a social media post, requesting Salman to retain his version of a song in Sultan. Despite his apology, the two didn’t collaborate for years.

The tension finally eased when Arijit Singh lent his voice to Le Ke Prabhu Ka Naam in Tiger 3 (2023), marking their first collaboration in nearly a decade. With Salman’s latest statement on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, it’s clear that the past has been left behind.

