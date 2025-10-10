Jisoo shares UNSEEN BTS pics with Zayn Malik from EYES CLOSED shoot, latter shows ‘big love’ on release day

EYES CLOSED, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Zayn Malik’s collaboration track has finally been released in the world. After less than a week's notice, the new song was shared with the fans of the two global stars on October 10. With many millions of views under their belt, Jisoo and Zayn have impressed the fans with their chemistry, more visually than anything else. Many hours after the song’s release, the 30-year-old singer shared photos from their music video shoot in the US. She also revealed the British star’s gift and sweet note to her, sent as a celebration of the song’s revelation to the world.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Zayn Malik forge new friendship thanks to collab

Jisoo and Zayn Malik’s EYES CLOSED came as a surprise to fans earlier this week. Moreover, the music video allowed the fans a possible look into the BLACKPINK member’s upcoming 3 other collaborations in her solo album, expected to be released later this year. One of the names popping up seems to be of the Unholy hitmaker Sam Smith. The South Korean singer’s post was captioned, “Something very special we’ve been working on is finally out. I hope this song reaches many hearts. Let’s never forget that everything we’ve been through was for the future. Zayn — working with you has been truly special. I’m so grateful for your kindness and your incredible voice.”

From black and white cheeky behind-the-scenes pictures to parallels in the music video, Jisoo gave a hearty glimpse at their newly formed relationship as co-creators of the track. She also revealed Zayn Malik’s sweet gift of a flower bouquet sent to her on the same day, where the note read, “Jisoo, it’s here! Happy release day. Big love, Zayn.” The two were also seen grinning and having a good time during the shoot at an American hotel, thereby also shutting down any rumors of the singer being AI-edited into the video instead of physically going to film it.