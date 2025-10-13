Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 fares well in 4th weekend, cume reaches Rs 109 crore

Jolly LLB 3 recorded a roughly 20 percent jump on the 4th Sunday, collecting an estimated Rs. 1.30 crore nett. The 4th weekend cume reached Rs. 2.90 crore, with Rs. 50 lakh and Rs. 1.10 crore coming on Friday and Saturday. The total cume of Jolly LLB 3 now stands at Rs. 109.40 crore nett at the Indian box office. The courtroom drama is sustaining well at low levels. It will be at Rs. 111 crore by the end of its 4th week. In the 5th week, there will be four days before Diwali releases arrive, which could take it to Rs. 113 crore or so to finish.

The film has done well to reach this point, especially considering that at one stage, hitting Rs. 100 crore seemed like a challenge. However, it held its ground firmly from the second weekend onward, despite facing competition from two major releases- Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. While this performance isn’t enough to alter its overall box office verdict, it certainly places the film in a far better position than it would have been had it finished below the Rs. 100 crore mark.

For Akshay Kumar, this is a relatively better-performing film in a phase where box office success has been elusive. That said, it’s still somewhat underwhelming given the franchise value. The previous Jolly LLB film had netted Rs. 107 crore back in 2017, which, adjusted for inflation, would be around Rs. 185 crore nett. Those were better times, considering the box office health.

The broader challenge these films face today is the erosion of the theatrical base by digital. There is an eight-week window in place, but the audiences are more than willing to wait for it for the films that lack anticipation. Jolly LLB 3 managed to get appreciation, but since the upfront interest was lacking, it simply couldn’t benefit from it as much as films used to do in the past. The need is to elongate the theatrical window so much that it becomes inconvenient for the audiences to wait it out.

Box office collections of Jolly LLB 3:

Week/Day Box Office (Nett) Week 1 Rs. 71.00 crore Week 2 Rs. 28.25 crore Week 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4th Friday Rs. 0.50 crore 4th Saturday Rs. 1.10 crore 4th Sunday Rs. 1.30 crore (est.) Total Rs. 109.40 crore (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

