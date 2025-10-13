16 Theatrical Releases This Week (13 to 19 October, 2025): From The Pet Detective, Diesel, Good Fortune and Black Phone 2
Based across many genres, this week’s film releases have a fix for everything you’re looking for!
Just ahead of Diwali, the theaters are gearing up for major releases that would floor the fans. From horror films to romantic comedies to actioners and thrillers, there’s one for each of your tastes. Multiple languages will be covered, including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, English, and more. Here’s what film lovers will be able to check out in the cinemas this week!
1. The Family McMullen
The story is based on the McMullen family, which is made up of really well-glued members who battle the troubles life presents them with wit and grit. They must choose their filial love to prove their loyalty to their family in the most tricky situations.
- Cast: Edward Burns, Connie Britton, Michael McGlone, Tracee Ellis Ross, Halston Sage, Juliana Canfield, Pico Alexander, Brian d'Arcy James
- Director: Edward Burns
- Language: English
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release Date: October 15, 2025
2. Theatre: The Myth of Reality
An actor faces trouble finding the difference between illusion and reality as she tries to represent truth on stage. She gets stuck in a desperate situation while dealing with real life and theater. The film also explores societal and cultural constraints on women and how they battle it.
- Cast: Rima Kallingal, Sarasa Balussery
- Director: Sajin Baabu
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Mystery
- Release Date: October 16, 2025
3. The Pet Detective
The story follows a quirky pet detective who gets involved in mysterious cases that frame his life forward. He and his wife become entangled with a unique, macaw parrot who dictates their steps.
- Cast: Sharafudheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinay Forrt
- Director: Praneesh Vijayan
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Release Date: October 16, 2025
4. Mithra Mandali
A politician’s daughter and a group of friends form unnatural allies as they birth a romance and a series of unfortunate events that make it impossible to keep a straight face, turning their lives upside down.
- Cast: Niharika NM, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, VTV Ganesh, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Rag Mayur
- Director: Vijayender S
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Comedy
- Release Date: October 16, 2025
5. Diesel
The film showcases a crude oil mafia's business and the politics that follows the procurement of it. It also displays how diesel’s storage and sale cause trouble in the world.
- Cast: Harish Kalyan, Athulya Ravi, P. Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunas, Ramesh Thilak, Kaali Venkat, Vivek Prasanna, Sachin Khedekar, Sai Krishna, Zakir Husain, Thangadurai, KPY Dheena, Apoorva Singh
- Director: Shanmugam Muthusamy
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Release Date: October 17, 2025
6. Kambi Katna Kathai
A con artist fools people by turning into a spiritual guru to fool people. His initially simple plan gets uprooted to turn into something grandiose as he gets involved in a simultaneous heist for a prized emerald, which causes lots of comical turn of events.
- Cast: Natrajan Subramaniam, Aarthi Shaalini, Mukesh Ravi, Singam Puli
- Director: Rajanathan Periyasamy
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Comedy
- Release Date: October 17, 2025
7. Dude
Childhood friends Agan and Kural are friends on the surface. However, Agan’s deep feelings for her get cast aside as she faces romance troubles that do not involve him. It also compares the feelings of romance in the past with the current trends.
- Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, Neha Shetty, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini
- Director: Keerthiswaran
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Romantic, Action, Comedy
- Release Date: October 17, 2025
8. Bison: Kaalamaadan
The story follows a boy from a rural village who chooses his career as a kabaddi player over the violence that lays at his feet. He ignores the calls from the bad side that invite him to instead pursue the sport with grit.
- Cast: Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Kalaiyarasan
- Director: Mari Selvaraj
- Language: Tamil
- Genre: Sports, Drama
- Release Date: October 17, 2025
9. Telusu Kada
The film takes on a different path to showcase romance and companionship between two individuals. They must choose to sacrifice their own wishes and wants for the greater good of their lives, as well as realize what’s really important to them.
- Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Harsha Chemudu, Ravi Mariya
- Director: Neeraja Kona
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Romantic, Comedy
- Release Date: October 17, 2025
10. Frankenstein
The awaited release of Jacob Elordi and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein will have a short run at the theaters this week. Following the life of a strange creature made by a skilled scientist, the film will showcase how inventions could lead to one’s downfall.
- Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Lauren Collins, Charles Dance, Christoph Waltz
- Director: Guillermo del Toro
- Language: English
- Genre: Gothic, Sci-fi
- Release Date: October 17, 2025
11. The Mastermind
Inspired by the 1972 robbery of the Worcester Art Museum in Massachusetts, where the theft of two Gauguins, a Picasso, and a Rembrandt took place. The film shows the double life of an suburban family man living a double life as an art thief who steals paintings by Arthur Dove.
- Cast: Josh O'Connor, Alana Haim, Hope Davis, John Magaro, Gaby Hoffmann, Bill Camp
- Director: Kelly Reichardt
- Language: English
- Genre: Heist (Suspense)
- Release Date: October 17, 2025
12. Truth & Treason
Set during World War II, a teenage boy from Germany, Helmuth Hüebener, forms a resistance group with his friends Karl and Rudi to avenge the arrest of his dear Jewish friends. It is based on a true story during the Nazi rule.
- Cast: Ewan Horrocks, Ferdinand McKay, Daf Thomas, Nye Occomore, Rupert Evans
- Director: Matt Whitaker
- Language: English
- Genre: Drama
- Release Date: October 17, 2025
13. Good Fortune
An honest angel ends up losing his wings when he fails to convince a man that money does not solve all the problems in the world. After swapping bodies with his boss, the man instead has his problems disappear in the presence of money and now witnesses the ‘budget guardian angel’ in person, becoming roommates with the ex-wealthy man.
- Cast: Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh, Keanu Reeves
- Director: Aziz Ansari
- Language: English
- Genre: Supernatural, Comedy
- Release Date: October 17, 2025
14. Black Phone 2
Sequel to the 2021 film The Black Phone, it begins to take place in 1982, about 4 years after the first one. Finney Blake tries to get over his encounter with the Grabber. However, his sister begins to have visions involving injured children, and the sound of a phone haunts her.
- Cast: Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, Demián Bichir
- Director: Scott Derrickson
- Language: English
- Genre: Supernatural, Horror
- Release Date: October 17, 2025
15. KRAMP
The Jains Nani directorial follows a unique story of romance between its two leads, as they overcome unexpected obstacles to complete their love story.
- Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Yukti Thareja, Sai Kumar, Naresh, Vennela Kishore
- Director: Jains Nani
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Action, Romantic
- Release Date: October 18, 2025
16. Tez Raftaaar
The film follows a slum boy who aims to change his life; however, life places countless struggles in his path to success. He must overcome them to make his name as an athlete. His relationship with his coach is explored in the production.
- Cast: Samir Soni, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Siddharth Nigam, Jannat Zubair Rahmani
- Director: Sunanda Shyamal Mitra
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Drama, Sports
- Release Date: October 19, 2025
