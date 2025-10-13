16 Theatrical Releases This Week (13 to 19 October, 2025): From The Pet Detective, Diesel, Good Fortune and Black Phone 2

Just ahead of Diwali, the theaters are gearing up for major releases that would floor the fans. From horror films to romantic comedies to actioners and thrillers, there’s one for each of your tastes. Multiple languages will be covered, including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, English, and more. Here’s what film lovers will be able to check out in the cinemas this week!

1. The Family McMullen

The story is based on the McMullen family, which is made up of really well-glued members who battle the troubles life presents them with wit and grit. They must choose their filial love to prove their loyalty to their family in the most tricky situations.

Cast: Edward Burns, Connie Britton, Michael McGlone, Tracee Ellis Ross, Halston Sage, Juliana Canfield, Pico Alexander, Brian d'Arcy James

Edward Burns, Connie Britton, Michael McGlone, Tracee Ellis Ross, Halston Sage, Juliana Canfield, Pico Alexander, Brian d'Arcy James Director: Edward Burns

Edward Burns Language: English

English Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release Date: October 15, 2025

2. Theatre: The Myth of Reality

An actor faces trouble finding the difference between illusion and reality as she tries to represent truth on stage. She gets stuck in a desperate situation while dealing with real life and theater. The film also explores societal and cultural constraints on women and how they battle it.

Cast: Rima Kallingal, Sarasa Balussery

Rima Kallingal, Sarasa Balussery Director: Sajin Baabu

Sajin Baabu Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Mystery

Mystery Release Date: October 16, 2025

3. The Pet Detective

The story follows a quirky pet detective who gets involved in mysterious cases that frame his life forward. He and his wife become entangled with a unique, macaw parrot who dictates their steps.

Cast: Sharafudheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinay Forrt

Sharafudheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinay Forrt Director: Praneesh Vijayan

Praneesh Vijayan Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release Date: October 16, 2025

4. Mithra Mandali

A politician’s daughter and a group of friends form unnatural allies as they birth a romance and a series of unfortunate events that make it impossible to keep a straight face, turning their lives upside down.

Cast: Niharika NM, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, VTV Ganesh, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Rag Mayur

Niharika NM, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, VTV Ganesh, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Rag Mayur Director: Vijayender S

Vijayender S Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Comedy

Comedy Release Date: October 16, 2025

5. Diesel

The film showcases a crude oil mafia's business and the politics that follows the procurement of it. It also displays how diesel’s storage and sale cause trouble in the world.

Cast: Harish Kalyan, Athulya Ravi, P. Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunas, Ramesh Thilak, Kaali Venkat, Vivek Prasanna, Sachin Khedekar, Sai Krishna, Zakir Husain, Thangadurai, KPY Dheena, Apoorva Singh

Harish Kalyan, Athulya Ravi, P. Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunas, Ramesh Thilak, Kaali Venkat, Vivek Prasanna, Sachin Khedekar, Sai Krishna, Zakir Husain, Thangadurai, KPY Dheena, Apoorva Singh Director: Shanmugam Muthusamy

Shanmugam Muthusamy Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release Date: October 17, 2025

6. Kambi Katna Kathai

A con artist fools people by turning into a spiritual guru to fool people. His initially simple plan gets uprooted to turn into something grandiose as he gets involved in a simultaneous heist for a prized emerald, which causes lots of comical turn of events.

Cast: Natrajan Subramaniam, Aarthi Shaalini, Mukesh Ravi, Singam Puli

Natrajan Subramaniam, Aarthi Shaalini, Mukesh Ravi, Singam Puli Director: Rajanathan Periyasamy

Rajanathan Periyasamy Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Comedy

Comedy Release Date: October 17, 2025

7. Dude

Childhood friends Agan and Kural are friends on the surface. However, Agan’s deep feelings for her get cast aside as she faces romance troubles that do not involve him. It also compares the feelings of romance in the past with the current trends.

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, Neha Shetty, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini

Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, Neha Shetty, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini Director: Keerthiswaran

Keerthiswaran Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Romantic, Action, Comedy

Romantic, Action, Comedy Release Date: October 17, 2025

8. Bison: Kaalamaadan

The story follows a boy from a rural village who chooses his career as a kabaddi player over the violence that lays at his feet. He ignores the calls from the bad side that invite him to instead pursue the sport with grit.

Cast: Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Kalaiyarasan

Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Kalaiyarasan Director: Mari Selvaraj

Mari Selvaraj Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Sports, Drama

Sports, Drama Release Date: October 17, 2025

9. Telusu Kada

The film takes on a different path to showcase romance and companionship between two individuals. They must choose to sacrifice their own wishes and wants for the greater good of their lives, as well as realize what’s really important to them.

Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Harsha Chemudu, Ravi Mariya

Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Harsha Chemudu, Ravi Mariya Director: Neeraja Kona

Neeraja Kona Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Romantic, Comedy

Romantic, Comedy Release Date: October 17, 2025

10. Frankenstein

The awaited release of Jacob Elordi and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein will have a short run at the theaters this week. Following the life of a strange creature made by a skilled scientist, the film will showcase how inventions could lead to one’s downfall.

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Lauren Collins, Charles Dance, Christoph Waltz

Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Lauren Collins, Charles Dance, Christoph Waltz Director: Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro Language: English

English Genre: Gothic, Sci-fi

Gothic, Sci-fi Release Date: October 17, 2025

11. The Mastermind

Inspired by the 1972 robbery of the Worcester Art Museum in Massachusetts, where the theft of two Gauguins, a Picasso, and a Rembrandt took place. The film shows the double life of an suburban family man living a double life as an art thief who steals paintings by Arthur Dove.

Cast: Josh O'Connor, Alana Haim, Hope Davis, John Magaro, Gaby Hoffmann, Bill Camp

Josh O'Connor, Alana Haim, Hope Davis, John Magaro, Gaby Hoffmann, Bill Camp Director: Kelly Reichardt

Kelly Reichardt Language: English

English Genre: Heist (Suspense)

Heist (Suspense) Release Date: October 17, 2025

12. Truth & Treason

Set during World War II, a teenage boy from Germany, Helmuth Hüebener, forms a resistance group with his friends Karl and Rudi to avenge the arrest of his dear Jewish friends. It is based on a true story during the Nazi rule.

Cast: Ewan Horrocks, Ferdinand McKay, Daf Thomas, Nye Occomore, Rupert Evans

Ewan Horrocks, Ferdinand McKay, Daf Thomas, Nye Occomore, Rupert Evans Director: Matt Whitaker

Matt Whitaker Language: English

English Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: October 17, 2025

13. Good Fortune

An honest angel ends up losing his wings when he fails to convince a man that money does not solve all the problems in the world. After swapping bodies with his boss, the man instead has his problems disappear in the presence of money and now witnesses the ‘budget guardian angel’ in person, becoming roommates with the ex-wealthy man.

Cast: Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh, Keanu Reeves

Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh, Keanu Reeves Director: Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansari Language: English

English Genre: Supernatural, Comedy

Supernatural, Comedy Release Date: October 17, 2025

14. Black Phone 2

Sequel to the 2021 film The Black Phone, it begins to take place in 1982, about 4 years after the first one. Finney Blake tries to get over his encounter with the Grabber. However, his sister begins to have visions involving injured children, and the sound of a phone haunts her.

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, Demián Bichir

Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, Demián Bichir Director: Scott Derrickson

Scott Derrickson Language: English

English Genre: Supernatural, Horror

Supernatural, Horror Release Date: October 17, 2025

15. KRAMP

The Jains Nani directorial follows a unique story of romance between its two leads, as they overcome unexpected obstacles to complete their love story.

Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Yukti Thareja, Sai Kumar, Naresh, Vennela Kishore

Kiran Abbavaram, Yukti Thareja, Sai Kumar, Naresh, Vennela Kishore Director: Jains Nani

Jains Nani Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Action, Romantic

Action, Romantic Release Date: October 18, 2025

16. Tez Raftaaar

The film follows a slum boy who aims to change his life; however, life places countless struggles in his path to success. He must overcome them to make his name as an athlete. His relationship with his coach is explored in the production.

Cast: Samir Soni, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Siddharth Nigam, Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Samir Soni, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Siddharth Nigam, Jannat Zubair Rahmani Director: Sunanda Shyamal Mitra

Sunanda Shyamal Mitra Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Drama, Sports

Drama, Sports Release Date: October 19, 2025

ALSO READ: 10 Movies releasing in theaters this week (October 6-12): Controll, Nellikkampoyil Night Riders and The Smashing Machine