BTS’ Jungkook pops in during SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu’s livestream for heartfelt interaction: ‘Love you dude’

Jungkook and Mingyu are K-pop besties who have long built their relationship as popular members of 3rd-generation boy groups. Another instance of their friendship was shown to the world when, during an Instagram livestream hosted by the SEVENTEEN member with his leader S.Coups, the BTS member popped in to say hello. They exchanged brief conversations, and it was enough to make the internet go gaga over the two hot friends.

Jungkook and Mingyu make plans to film dance challenge

During a CXM (Mingyu and S.Coups’ unit name) livestream, Jungkook began dropping comments. Surprised with how his off-camera friend had managed to spot them on live, the two were caught off guard but began interacting with him. Mingyu notified him of starting the North American tour and joked about how ‘uncomfortable’ he was with a real-life acquaintance watching his livestream, making the BTS member laugh. They spoke about the time difference, and the SEVENTEEN member expressed his wish to do a livestream together sometime.

Mingyu then read a fan asking about the two doing a 5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) dance challenge together and finding the time for it, to which Jungkook said that he was ready to film it anytime. The SEVEN hitmaker soon bounced off the livestream, asking him to do well and apologized to SEVENTEEN’s fans for his sudden visit. However, his next words elicited a funny response in both fandoms, and Jungkook wrote, “Love you dude,” making Mingyu laugh out loud and ask to hang out whenever possible, as well as do a livestream together.

The two, along with GOT7’s BamBam and Yugyeom, fellow SEVENTEEN members DK and The 8, NCT’s Jaehyun, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and sometimes even Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, make for the most powerful bunch of friends in K-pop, called the ‘97 liners, comprising singers born in 1997.

