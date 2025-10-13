Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office: Nears 600cr Worldwide, Topping USD 10 Million Overseas

Kantara: Chapter 1 collected USD 2.25 million approx in its 2nd weekend overseas, pushing it over the USD 10 million mark. The total gross stands at USD 10.60 million (Rs. 94 crore), which, combined with Rs. 499.50 crore from India, gives it a worldwide gross of Rs. 593.50 crore approx. It will cross Rs. 600 crore today.

The film has performed best in the Middle East, which was the only territory to open well. It could have sustained a bit better, though. Australia started low but has sustained the best and is now headed for a very good finish. Tamil markets, Malaysia and Singapore have done well, while Europe is also pretty good. The disappointment has come from North America, where the United States is mediocre, while Canada suffered from a poor release due to external factors.

The film is looking to reach around USD 14 million for its full run. USD 15 million is a stretch, but this is close enough. From the opening of the film last week, reaching USD 10 million seemed far-fetched, but the film has done well to reach here.

These are superb numbers for a Kannada film. Since the Kannada diaspora abroad isn’t very large, there isn’t much of a foundational business like other South Indian language films have. In that case, it was relying on other languages for the overseas business, particularly Telugu and Hindi. The Hindi overseas business mirrors more with North India, and this film is more of a Maharashtra thing. That left it with Telugu. The Telugu version fared strongly in India, but overseas, it probably suffered from premium-priced ticket prices, which curbed its reach.

With these considerations, it was prudent not to have big expectations from the film overseas, but it ended up being the opposite. The film was benchmarked against films like KGF 2 and Pushpa 2, both of which broke out big in North India and Tamil Nadu. Unlike India, where the expectations were just talk, real money was put into these expectations overseas, and those who did, stand to lose heavily. For instance, North America was priced at USD 10 million for breakeven, which was insane. The film will struggle to reach even half that.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kantara: Chapter 1 Overseas Box Office is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 3,825,000 Canada USD 220,000 Australia - NZ USD 1,040,000 Middle East USD 3,550,000 Malaysia USD 350,000 Singapore USD 190,000 United Kingdom USD 775,000 Germany USD 200,000 Rest of World USD 450,000 OVERSEAS USD 10,600,000

ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collections: Rounds 500Cr in India after a Blockbuster 2nd Weekend