Box Office: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari wraps second weekend slightly under Rs 50 crore mark

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is looking to earn Rs 3.30 crore to Rs 3.50 crore on its 2nd Sunday. The film didn’t see much growth on Sunday, but that’s somewhat typical for films catering to bigger centres. The concern was the lesser growth on Saturday. From a near Rs. 2.25 crore Friday, one would normally expect Rs. 10 crore plus weekend, but here the film could only muster Rs. 9 crore. The probable reason for the lesser jumps is Friday being inflated by the BOGO offer, which wasn’t the case over the weekend.

The drop from last weekend to the second weekend is around 60 per cent, which isn’t good, but it's not bad either. The bigger problem is that it is coming from a low level of collections. The total cume of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stands at Rs 49.25 crore nett. It will cross the Rs 50 crore mark tomorrow on the second Monday. It is not a good figure, but at one point, it seemed that the movie would settle much behind this figure.

The genre and mid-budget films in general have been struggling in the post-pandemic era. What was driving the box office last decade is now finding no takers at the box office. One of the major reasons is the erosion of the theatrical base by digital. There have been some films which got good appreciation and sailed through, but even they aren’t scoring as high as they would have back in the day. Jolly LLB 3 and Sitaare Zameen Par are two prime examples this year.

There is an eight-week window in place, but the audiences are more than willing to wait it out. The need is for the industry to make this wait inconvenient by elongating the window to something like six months; otherwise, it's tough for the genre and mid-scale films.

The Box Office Collections of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 40.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.35 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.30-3.50 cr. Total Rs. 49.25 cr.

