2 new Hindi OTT releases this week: Bhagwat Chapter One Raakshas and Santosh

Hindi OTT viewers have two compelling crime and drama releases to look forward to. ZEE5’s Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas and Lionsgate Play’s Santosh. Both shows were released on October 17, offering gripping stories of justice, morality, and the challenges faced by those confronting crime. These new originals promise engaging narratives, strong performances, and thought-provoking themes for fans of thrillers and police procedurals.

Set in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh, Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas follows Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (Arshad Warsi) as he investigates the mysterious disappearance of a young woman named Poonam. His probe uncovers a disturbing pattern of similar cases linked to a local prostitution racket. The investigation leads him to Sameer (Jitendra Kumar), a college lecturer with a hidden, sinister identity. The film explores the psychological tension between the methodical police officer and the cunning suspect, delving into themes of morality, justice, and the fine line between good and evil.

Santosh (Shahana Goswami) tells the story of a young widow in rural North India who becomes a police constable under a government policy after her husband's death. Assigned to investigate the rape and death of a Dalit teenager, Santosh faces the brutality of a corrupt, sexist, and Islamophobic police force. The film explores the moral compromises she must navigate in her pursuit of justice. Directed by Sandhya Suri, Santosh premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and has been acclaimed for its powerful storytelling and performances.

