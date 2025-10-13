Love Scout actress Kim Yoon Hye announces marriage plans with non-celebrity boyfriend

Kim Yoon Hye is ready to tie the knot! According to a report on October 13, the popular Korean star is getting ready to walk down the aisle soon. Soon, her agency, J,WIDE-COMPANY, announced that the actress will get married at the end of this month and revealed the plans while keeping the other details like the identity of the groom and their relationship timeline a secret.

Kim Yoon Hye announces marriage to secret boyfriend

Here’s how the actress’s management label shared the joyous news with her fans and well-wishers, according to coverage on Soompi.

“Hello. This is J,WIDE-COMPANY.

We have some happy news to announce regarding actress Kim Yoon Hye.

Actress Kim Yoon Hye has met a precious person with whom she plans to spend the rest of her life as a partner, and on October 25, they will be tying the knot.

Out of consideration for the non-celebrity groom-to-be and both families, the wedding will be held privately at a location in Seoul. We ask for your generous understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot provide further details about the wedding.

We would like to sincerely thank the many people who have always given actress Kim Yoon Hye their unchanging love, and we ask that you give Kim Yoon Hye your warm blessings and support as she faces a new start.

Kim Yoon Hye plans to continue to show you good things as an actress through a wide variety of projects.

Thank you.”

Apart from her famous portrayal in Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born, led by Kim Tae Ri, Kim Yoon Hye has been seen in well-known shows, including Heartstrings, The Vampire Detective, 18 Again, Vincenzo, Shooting Stars, and, more recently, Love Scout. The 34-year-old actress has also been the main star in multiple music videos, including BIGBANG’s Let's Not Fall in Love.

