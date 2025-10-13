2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Park Bo Young, Our Movie and Byeon Woo Seok grab big trophies

The true winners of the 16th Korea Drama Awards have been revealed! Following the in-person ceremony held over the weekend, the trophy-takers for the prestigious awards event have been announced to the public. On October 11, the 2025 edition of the ward ceremony was held at the Gyeongnam Culture & Art Center in Jinju, South Korea. A number of celebrities were spotted in attendance, including BTOB member, singer, and actor Yook Sungjae, who personally received his accolade.

Some of the biggest winners of the night included Chung Su Bin, who took home a whopping three wins. Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok was presented not one, but two awards for his breakthrough fame. Park Bo Young’s twin roles in Our Unwritten Seoul earned another nod for the talented actress. Check out the full list of winners for the 16th Korea Drama Awards below.

Villain Award: Oh Jung Se, Good Boy

Scene-Stealer Award (Female): Lee Ho Jung, Good Boy

Scene-Stealer Award (Male): Lee Hae Young, Trigger, Buried Hearts

Best OST: Young Tak’s Unknown Life, For Eagle Brothers

Best Couple Award: Hyeri and Chung Su Bin, Friendly Rivalry

Multi-tainer Award: DKZ’s Jaechan

Hot Star Award (Female): Chung Su Bin

Hot Star Award (Male): Byeon Woo Seok

Global Star Award: Byeon Woo Seok

Best New Actress: Chung Su Bin, Friendly Rivalry, and Hong Hwa Yeon, Buried Hearts, Tastefully Yours, I Am a Running Mate

Best New Actor: Choo Young Woo, The Tale of Lady Ok, Head Over Heels, Heo Nam Jun, When the Phone Rings, When the Stars Gossip

Excellence in Acting Award (Female): Kim Ji Yeon aka Bona from WJSN, The Haunted Palace

Excellence in Acting Award (Male): Lee Hyun Wook, The Queen Who Crowns, Shark: The Storm

Best Actress: Park Bo Young, Our Unwritten Seoul

Best Actor: Yook Sungjae, The Haunted Palace

Lifetime Achievement Award: Kim Yong Rim

Best Picture: Our Movie

Daesang (Grand Prize): Ahn Jae Wook, For Eagle Brothers

ALSO READ: 2025 K-World Dream Awards Full Winners List: Stray Kids, IVE, TXT, and KPop Demon Hunters take big accolades