2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Park Bo Young, Our Movie and Byeon Woo Seok grab big trophies
The 16th Korea Drama Awards have revealed their winners during their Jinju ceremony on October 11, 2025.
The true winners of the 16th Korea Drama Awards have been revealed! Following the in-person ceremony held over the weekend, the trophy-takers for the prestigious awards event have been announced to the public. On October 11, the 2025 edition of the ward ceremony was held at the Gyeongnam Culture & Art Center in Jinju, South Korea. A number of celebrities were spotted in attendance, including BTOB member, singer, and actor Yook Sungjae, who personally received his accolade.
Some of the biggest winners of the night included Chung Su Bin, who took home a whopping three wins. Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok was presented not one, but two awards for his breakthrough fame. Park Bo Young’s twin roles in Our Unwritten Seoul earned another nod for the talented actress. Check out the full list of winners for the 16th Korea Drama Awards below.
Villain Award: Oh Jung Se, Good Boy
Scene-Stealer Award (Female): Lee Ho Jung, Good Boy
Scene-Stealer Award (Male): Lee Hae Young, Trigger, Buried Hearts
Best OST: Young Tak’s Unknown Life, For Eagle Brothers
Best Couple Award: Hyeri and Chung Su Bin, Friendly Rivalry
Multi-tainer Award: DKZ’s Jaechan
Hot Star Award (Female): Chung Su Bin
Hot Star Award (Male): Byeon Woo Seok
Global Star Award: Byeon Woo Seok
Best New Actress: Chung Su Bin, Friendly Rivalry, and Hong Hwa Yeon, Buried Hearts, Tastefully Yours, I Am a Running Mate
Best New Actor: Choo Young Woo, The Tale of Lady Ok, Head Over Heels, Heo Nam Jun, When the Phone Rings, When the Stars Gossip
Excellence in Acting Award (Female): Kim Ji Yeon aka Bona from WJSN, The Haunted Palace
Excellence in Acting Award (Male): Lee Hyun Wook, The Queen Who Crowns, Shark: The Storm
Best Actress: Park Bo Young, Our Unwritten Seoul
Best Actor: Yook Sungjae, The Haunted Palace
Lifetime Achievement Award: Kim Yong Rim
Best Picture: Our Movie
Daesang (Grand Prize): Ahn Jae Wook, For Eagle Brothers
