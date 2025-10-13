Jolly LLB 3 Box Office 4th Monday: Akshay Kumar’s dramedy continues low-yet-steady run, collects Rs 30 lakh on Day 25

Jolly LLB 3 recorded a usual drop on the 4th Monday over its previous Friday. The movie added Rs. 30 lakh to the tally today, bringing the 4th week cume to Rs. 3.20 crore in the first four days. It will wrap the entire week, making a sum of Rs. 4.30 crore to Rs. 4.50 crore. The running total of Jolly LLB 3 has reached Rs. 109.70 crore net. It will be around Rs. 111 crore by the end of the 4th week.

The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi film is in its final legs at the box office. It is expected to stick to cinemas for one more week until the arrival of Diwali 2025 releases- Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. It is looking to wrap its entire theatrical run around Rs. 113 crore net at the Indian box office.

This is a decent figure for Jolly LLB 3, as at one point it looked like the movie would scramble under the three-digit figure. However, it showed a relatively better hold from the second weekend onwards and continued to attract the audience despite the new releases, Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, though at low levels. The Subhash Kapoor directorial will wrap its theatrical run with an average verdict. Though Akshay Kumar is still looking for a film that can end his dearth of a clean Hit movie, 2025 has been a better year. Out of four releases, the actor managed to get three successful ventures.

The core challenge for these movies is the audience shift. Viewers are choosing digital over the traditional theatrical experience. There is an eight-week window in place, but the audiences are more than willing to wait for it for the films that lack anticipation. Jolly LLB 3 managed to get appreciation, but since the upfront interest was lacking, it simply couldn’t benefit from it as much as films used to do in the past. The need is to elongate the theatrical window so much that it becomes inconvenient for the audiences to wait it out.

Box office collections of Jolly LLB 3:

Week/Day Box Office (Net) Week 1 Rs. 71.00 crore Week 2 Rs. 28.25 crore Week 3 Rs. 7.25 crore 4th Friday Rs. 0.50 crore 4th Saturday Rs. 1.10 crore 4th Sunday Rs. 1.30 crore 4th Monday Rs. 30 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 109.70 crore (est.)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collections: Rounds 500Cr in India after a Blockbuster 2nd Weekend