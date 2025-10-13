New Hollywood Films Releasing In Theaters This Week: The Family McMullen, Black Phone 2 and Good Fortune

This week offers a strong lineup for movie lovers. From family drama to horror, whimsical comedy, clever heist and gripping historical drama, five notable films releasing in theatres. The Family McMullen kicks things off on October 15, followed on October 17 by Black Phone 2, Good Fortune, The Mastermind, and Truth & Treason. These films span a variety of genres and target audiences, giving viewers fresh choices. Below is a look at each upcoming release:

The Family McMullen

Cast: Connie Britton, Edward Burns, Michael McGlone, Tracee Ellis Ross, Halston Sage, Juliana Canfield, Pico Alexander, Brian d’Arcy James

Connie Britton, Edward Burns, Michael McGlone, Tracee Ellis Ross, Halston Sage, Juliana Canfield, Pico Alexander, Brian d’Arcy James Director: Edward Burns

Edward Burns Language: English

English Genre: Comedy-Drama

Comedy-Drama Release date: October 15, 2025

This film is the long-awaited sequel to The Brothers McMullen (1995). Burns, Britton and McGlone return in familiar roles, joined by a new ensemble including Tracee Ellis Ross and Halston Sage. The story explores how the McMullen family has evolved: Barry (Burns) now copes with adult children and shifting relationships, while sibling Patrick (McGlone) and Molly (Britton) face their own challenges.

Black Phone 2

Cast: Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, Ethan Hawke, Demián Bichir

Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, Ethan Hawke, Demián Bichir Director: Scott Derrickson

Scott Derrickson Language: English

English Genre: Supernatural Horror

Supernatural Horror Release date: October 17, 2025

In Black Phone 2, Finn (Mason Thames), now a teenager, is still haunted by his prior encounter with the villainous Grabber. His sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) begins hearing calls from that mysterious black phone, drawing both siblings back into danger. The film expands on the spooky mythology and forces them to confront past traumas.

Good Fortune

Cast: Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Keanu Reeves, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh

Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Keanu Reeves, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh Director: Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansari Language: English

English Genre: Supernatural Comedy

Supernatural Comedy Release date: October 17, 2025

Good Fortune has a whimsical premise: an angel named Gabriel (Keanu Reeves) intervenes in the lives of Arj (Aziz Ansari) and Jeff (Seth Rogen), triggering a body swap to teach lessons about wealth, purpose and empathy. But Gabriel’s plan misfires, leading to chaos and self-discovery. The film balances humor and introspection, with Reeves’ grounded performance as the divine meddler drawing praise.

The Mastermind

Cast: Josh O’Connor, Alana Haim, Hope Davis, John Magaro, Gaby Hoffmann, Bill Camp

Josh O’Connor, Alana Haim, Hope Davis, John Magaro, Gaby Hoffmann, Bill Camp Director: Kelly Reichardt

Kelly Reichardt Language: English

English Genre: Heist / Crime Drama

Heist / Crime Drama Release date: October 17, 2025

Inspired by the 1972 Worcester Art Museum theft, The Mastermind follows James Blaine Mooney (Josh O’Connor), a suburban family man leading a double life as an art thief. He orchestrates the daring steal of two Arthur Dove paintings from the museum, all while juggling the demands of home life. The movie mixes tension and moral conflict, exploring how far someone will go to fulfill secret ambitions.

Truth & Treason

Cast: Ewan Horrocks (Helmuth Hübener), Rupert Evans, Ferdinand McKay, Daf Thomas, Joanna Christie

Ewan Horrocks (Helmuth Hübener), Rupert Evans, Ferdinand McKay, Daf Thomas, Joanna Christie Director: Matt Whitaker

Matt Whitaker Language: English

English Genre: Historical Drama / War / Thriller

Historical Drama / War / Thriller Release date: October 17, 2025 (limited)

Based on the true story of Helmuth Hübener, a 16-year-old German who resisted Nazi propaganda, Truth & Treason dramatizes how a teenager becomes a voice for truth under oppression. After witnessing a Jewish friend’s arrest, he begins to secretly listen to banned radio broadcasts and distributes leaflets. With the Gestapo closing in, he is forced to risk everything.

