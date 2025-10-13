Box Office: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari crosses Rs. 50 crore mark on 2nd Monday

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is estimated to earn around Rs. 1.00 crore to Rs. 1.20 crore net on its second Monday. The movie dropped by 50 percent on its second Friday and by around 65 percent compared to the previous Monday. However, one must know that even though this drop is usual, it is coming from a low level of collections. The Buy-One-Get-One offer was also made active today after lifting it for Saturday and Sunday. The total 12-day cume of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari crossed the Rs. 50 crore net mark, domestically.

At one point, it seemed that the movie would settle much behind the Rs. 50 crore mark. However, BOGO offers on weekdays and the holiday period helped it reach the figure. Though it will not change the verdict of the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer, which is a flop.

The rom-com genre and mid-scale films are struggling in the post-pandemic times in general. One of the prime reasons is the erosion of the theatrical base by digital platforms. There have been some films that got good appreciation and sailed through, but even they aren’t scoring as high as they would have back in the day. Jolly LLB 3 and Sitaare Zameen Par are two prime examples this year.

The current 8-week OTT window is directly undermining the theatrical business, conditioning audiences to simply wait for the streaming release. The makers need time to elongate the window to at least 6 months to pull audiences back to cinemas. Otherwise, the genre is dying.

Box office collections of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 40.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 2.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 3.35 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 1.10 cr. Total Rs. 50.45 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office 2nd Monday: Rishab Shetty starrer holds well, nets Rs. 4.50 crore on Day 12