Atlee drops hints about Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone’s film AA22 x A6, says will be 'addictive to watch'

Director Atlee has opened up about his much-anticipated film with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, titled AA22 x A6. The filmmaker, known for hits like Jawan and Rajarani, shared that the movie is progressing smoothly and promises to be an “addictive” experience for viewers.

The film, which was officially announced on Allu Arjun’s 43rd birthday in April this year, marks the actor’s return to the big screen after Pushpa 2: The Rule. Deepika Padukone joins him as the female lead in what is said to be a sci-fi action entertainer.

Atlee promises something 'new and intriguing' for fans

In an interview with India Today, Atlee revealed that AA22 x A6 aims to offer something never seen before. “The audience are really sweet and they keep pushing me every now and then. When I did Rajarani, it was a love story. They wanted me to do something greater,” he said.

He added, “The love the audience give makes them expect something from me, so it is not a risk, to be very frank. I’m really enjoying the process and trying to make something that will be very new, very intriguing, and addictive to watch.”

The director mentioned that the shoot is progressing as planned, with his team exploring fresh ideas to deliver a larger cinematic experience.

Here’s what makes AA22 x A6 special

Atlee also revealed that the film’s team is collaborating with several renowned Hollywood professionals to ensure a world-class visual experience. “Please wait for a few months; we are working to show you something special,” he said. “One thing I can assure you is that we are going to make something never seen before. We are collaborating with several Hollywood professionals. Hollywood technicians are also working on this film, and even they say it’s a very challenging project, which makes me believe we are creating something truly big.”

Among the Hollywood names associated with AA22 x A6 are Academy Award winner and Fractured FX CEO Justin Raleigh, co-owner of Lola VFX William Wright Anderson, and VFX supervisor James Madigan.

Backed by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, AA22 x A6 is expected to combine Atlee’s signature storytelling with cutting-edge visuals. With Allu Arjun in a powerful role and Deepika Padukone in an action-packed avatar, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on what could be one of the biggest collaborations in Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: Are Rajinikanth and Nelson reuniting one more time after Jailer 2? Here’s what we know