South Talkies: Rakshit Shetty's Kannada film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare brings back glory days after Kantara

A good movie makes the loudest noise, it doesn't need to have a superstar star cast, a big director, or high production values. Just good content. And that's what matters, the greatest example of that is movies like Kantara, Balagam, Love Today, and more. A new movie Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare from Kannada is the latest addition to the list.

Kannada cinema has been underrated for years. However, with Yash KGF, things drastically changed and audiences began noticing the stars and movies here. Thereafter, Sandalwood never left the audiences disappointed as they delivered some of the best blockbuster movies including Vikrant Rona, Charlie 777, and Kantara. The recently released Kannada film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare has become another surprising and biggest hit in the industry. Netizens can't stop raving about the film and it's all because of the relative storyline.

Kannada cinema gets biggest hit with Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare after six months

Amid the huge buzz of Oppenheimer vs Barbie, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare released and caught the audience's attention and is performing terrific at the box office. This marks the biggest blockbuster in Kannada cinema after six months as it had not witnessed a single blockbuster since the sensational hit Kantara, which came out on September 29 last year. Having made a positive start to its theatrical run on July 21 with nearly Rs. 1 crore in gross collections, it saw a significant rise because of strong word-of-mouth publicity.

This campus comedy-drama movie is equipped with funny dialogues and shocking twists. Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is a film by newcomers, which revolves around boys on a college campus who are jolted by the death of their hostel’s warden. Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare features many of the theater's finest talents. Produced by Prajwal BP, Varun Kumar, Nithin Krishnamurthy, and Arvind K Kashyap under the Gulmohar Films and Varun Studios banner, the film was presented by Rakshit Shetty under his own Paramvah Pictures banner. The film has an enchanting music score by Ajaneesh Loknath and captivating cinematography by Aravind Chayagrahana and editing by Suresh Sankalan.

Rakshit Shetty has presented the Kannada hit under the banner of Paramvah Studios and every movie buff knows that Shettys never disappoints. Be it Rakshit Shetty, Rishabh Shetty or Raj Shetty, if they are part of a film, then expect nothing less as they only bring the best to the screen.



No superstar star cast or big budget- the critical acclaim

Raj B Shetty, who is a brilliant actor and filmmaker, recently heaped praises on the film and expressed his gratitude. He uploaded the letter on Instagram. In the note, Raj B Shetty appreciated the team of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare for presenting a funny story with a well-written narrative. He wrote, We used to believe that there is frustration among people as there is a lack of Kannada audience for whom we can release Kannada movies in theatres. I am very happy that our trust proved to be false for the first time."

Advertisement

The talented star also mentioned how the film cleared the misconception of eliminating the notion of the availability of superstars to bring the audience into theatres. He called such films a necessity for the development of cinema.



Cherry on the Cake is a film featuring Late Puneeth Rajkumar for a brief minute. Speaking to Film Companion about Appu's part in the film, director Nithin Krishnamurthy said, "He did not want to scold us and said that it might come across as negative publicity. He was right in a way as many people asked us later how did it feel to get scolded by Puneeth, sir. But it was all part of the plan".

A constellation of Sandalwood stars, featuring the likes of Ramya, Rakshit Shetty, Rishab Shetty, Shine Shetty, and Pavan Kumar have already lent their support through impactful promotions for the movie.

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare breaks language barriers

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare broke all the language barriers. It has yet again proved that when a movie is good, language plays no obstacles for audiences. Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare has been receiving a positive response from the audience as well as the critics. The twitteraite can't stop hailing the film.

A user wrote on Twitter, "#HostelHudugaruBekagiddare deserves every bit of appreciation. What a good time I had in the theatre after long time. Crazzzzy & entertaining! Its success shud inspire other filmmakers to attempt something creative knowing that there is an audience if the movie is good." Another movie buff shared his review, "Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare. Starting 15 min..The camera work is brilliant which has elevated the simple storyline into a fun film..."



The struggles to reach success

Every success story comes with a lot of struggles and hurdles and Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare did too. Just a few days before its release, the film landed in a huge controversy after actress-turned-politician Ramya aka Divya Spandana had filed a case against the makers. She sent a legal notice to the team for using her pictures and clips without her consent in the film. The decision of the court went in favor of the film, and finally, it was released on July 21 after making a monetary settlement.

Advertisement

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare has been able to leave a mark on the audience. After a blockbuster response in Kannada, the film has also been released in Tamil and Telugu recently. If you are looking for a good time this week, do not miss watching this gem. It will surely make your time.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yash to Rishab Shetty, here's how stars broke language barriers and changed dynamics of Kannada film industry