Is Baahubali 3 in the making? Here's what SS Rajamouli has to say

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise has set a new benchmark of success in Indian cinema. Not just in Telugu, the Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer managed to win hearts country-wide.

All the fans of this period franchise have a big question to ask from the makers, will there be any more Baahubali sequels in the future? The makers have remained mum on the topic till now. But in a recent interview during RRR promotions, SS Rajamouli hinted that the announcement about the much-demanded project will come at the right time. Now only time will tell if Baahubali 3 materalises or remains an aspiration only. Fans cannot keep calm and are urging the dream actor-director team to join hands once again.

Talking about one of the biggest films in his career, Prabhas was quoted saying at Radhe Shyam promotions that Baahubali will always be close to his heart and the impact that it had left is unmatched. Although, he further added that he is not sure if the 3rd part will take place or not.

Both the parts of Baahubali were not just blockbuster hits at the box office, but also gained a lot of acclaim from the audience and critics. The first part of the action drama called, Baahubali: The Beginning was released on 10 July 2015, while the second part titled Baahubali: The Conclusion was out on 28 April 2017. Now after almost 5 years, will we get to witness the magic of Baahubali yet again?

Also Read: 5 Times Rashmika Mandanna showed how to make tracksuits a fashion statement in Summers