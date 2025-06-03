The Raja Saab: Prabhas’ romantic-horror comedy to release in theaters on December 5

Prabhas would be making his debut in the romantic horror-comedy genre with Maruthi-directed The Raja Saab. It is one of his most promising films at the moment, after his last stint with Kalki 2898 AD. And after much wait, the makers have finally revealed the release date of the film.

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab release date

Taking to X, the makers dropped a new poster of The Raja Saab, unveiling its release date as December 5, 2025. The poster featured a peek into the actor’s well-built look, long hair, and moustache.

Along with it, they also shared that the teaser will be out soon on June 16, at 10:52 AM.

They wrote, “The dates of the REBEL FESTIVAL Teaser on JUNE 16th at 10:52 AM Worldwide Grand Release - DECEMBER 5th.”

What is the story of The Raja Saab?

As per reports, the storyline of The Raja Saab follows a man who has been eyeing an ancestral property that he hopes to flip into a profit investment.

However, he is left shocked after learning that the place holds so much more than just what meets the eye.

Since it's a horror rom-com, elements of spookiness can be expected to be a part of the screenplay of the film.

The Raja Saab was scheduled to be released in April

Before this, The Raja Saab was expected to release on April 10. However, due to a delay in VFX during the post-production work, the film’s release got postponed.

It will now be released in December this year.

Cast of The Raja Saab

Besides Prabhas in the lead, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Murali Sharma, Anupam Kher, Zarina Wahab, Yogi Babu and more.

