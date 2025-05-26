Kannappa: Prabhas gets 30 minutes of screen time, while Akshay Kumar has 10-minute cameo in Vishnu Manchu's movie?

Upcoming Telugu fantasy drama Kannappa will feature some of the most exciting cameos by actors like Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal and more.

Recently, Vishnu Manchu spilled the beans on the screen time of the Rebel star’s special appearance in the film.

Speaking with iDream Media in an interview, Vishnu Manchu was quizzed about the most ardently awaited cameo of Prabhas in his film, where the latter will be playing the role of a hermit named Rudra.

When further quizzed if Prabhas’ screen presence would be short as it’s a cameo, Vishnu hinted that people will get to see him during the important last 50 minutes of the film.

However, addressing whether the total duration of Prabhas’ cameo is less than 15-20 minutes, he said, “Maybe a little more than that.” Vishnu also then confirmed that the Rebel star will be sharing screen space with both him and Mohan Babu’s character as well.

Moving forth in the same interview, Vishnu Manchu also revealed that, unlike Prabhas, Mohanlal’s character of Kirrata has a screen time of just 15 minutes in the film. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has a screen time of 10 minutes for his role as Lord Shiva.

For the unversed, the total run time of Kannappa has been locked for 3 hours and 10 minutes. Therefore, it seems Prabhas is likely to have a strong cameo and his presence on-screen will be felt a lot more than other special appearances ever.

Coming back to Kannappa, the film will hit the theaters on June 27, 2025. The shooting has been completed and a bit of post-production is to be completed.

It is based on the life of the mythical figure Kannappa, who was a devout atheist for the longest time before transcending to a spiritual journey and becoming a devotee of Lord Shiva.

