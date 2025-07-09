Did Prabhas really extend Rs 50 lakhs to Fish Venkat for kidney transplant? Actor's family reveals truth

Prabhas stirred headlines when news about him extending a massive financial aid of Rs. 50 lakhs for actor Fish Venkat surfaced on the internet. Reports claimed that the Rebel Star’s assistant reached out to the former’s family and assured them of the necessary monetary requirements for Venkat Raj’s treatment. However, now the latter’s family has reacted to it.

Fish Venkat’s family says call from Prabhas’ assistant was fake

Speaking with Suman TV, a close family member of Fish Venkat revealed that the call they had received from Prabhas’ alleged assistant was completely fake. They mentioned how an impostor pretended to be a part of the Salaar actor’s team and assured them of financial assistance.

However, nothing was received by the family, and they promptly realized that the call was fake.

The family member said, “Some unknown person called us pretending to be Prabhas Anna’s assistant. We found out after that it was a fake call. He doesn’t even know something like this is happening. We have not received any financial help yet.”

Vishwak Sen extends Rs. 2 lakhs to Fish Venkat’s family

In the same interview, Fish Venkat’s family members revealed that so far, the only monetary assistance they have received is from actor Vishwak Sen, who has extended Rs. 2 lakhs to them.

They said, “Vishwak Sen is the first hero from the film industry to know about Fish Venkat’s health and donate Rs. 2 lakh. This is going to help us a lot, so thank you. We urge everyone, from small artists to big heroes, to help Fish Venkat Anna with his health issue.”

Fish Venkat’s daughter requested help from Telugu film fraternity

In a previous statement with One India, Fish Venkat, a.k.a Venkat Raj’s daughter, openly voiced the requirement of financial support for her father, who needed a kidney transplant urgently.

She appealed to the various other senior actors with whom her father had worked, including Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, and Jr. NTR, to help them out with finances at this difficult hour.

