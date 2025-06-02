The Raja Saab Teaser date: What to expect from Prabhas x Maruthi’s film?

The Raja Saab starring Prabhas in the lead role has been in the works for quite some time now. As the romantic comedy horror film is expected to hit the big screens this year, the makers have dropped details about its teaser date.

In an official post shared, the makers have announced that the Raja Saab would “arrive” on June 3, 2025, at 10:34 pm. With speculations about the film’s teaser to be arriving this month itself, it seems fans would finally get an update on the said schedule.

Sharing the post, the film’s social media handle penned, “#RajaSaabArrival. Tomorrow at 10:34 AM.”

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab’s teaser date announcement

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab is a rom-com horror film written and directed by Maruthi. The film is said to feature Prabhas in dual roles and include an ensemble cast with Malavika Mohanan (marking her Telugu debut), Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and others.

The story reportedly follows a man eyeing an ancestral property he hopes to flip for profit, only to discover that the place holds more than meets the eye.

The Raja Saab is expected to feature extensive VFX work and was initially slated for release on April 10, 2025. However, due to delays in post-production, the release has been postponed.

While an official release date for the movie has not been announced, speculation suggests that it may be released on December 5, 2025, ahead of Christmas this year. With a teaser expected to be unveiled soon, it is likely the audience will also get a release date soon.

Coming to Prabhas’ work front, the Kalki actor is currently in the works of his film, tentatively titled Fauji (PrabhasHanu). The movie, which is said to be a period drama, is helmed by Sita Ramam’s Hanu Raghavapudi with the Baahubali actor playing the role of a British Indian soldier.

Moving ahead, the actor would next be working in the movie Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The upcoming cop action film would feature the actor as an angry young police officer, with Triptii Dimri playing the female lead.

