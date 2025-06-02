Ghaati new release date: Anushka Shetty marks big screen return after 2 years on July 11

After the immaculate success of Baahubali and more recently Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, all eyes are on Anushka Shetty’s next big release, Ghaati. The gripping Telugu crime drama, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, was originally scheduled to release on April 18, 2025. However, the makers have now unveiled the new release date of the anticipated film.

Advertisement

Ghaati to hit big screens in July 2025

The makers of Ghaati have finally announced the new release date of the film, which is July 11, 2025. Taking to X, UV Creations shared a new poster of the film featuring Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu, and Chaitanya Rao Madadi as they’re shown attempting to cross a river with others.

Sharing the post, the makers captioned it as “Coming to claim her throne and conquer the box office ‍#Ghaati GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON JULY 11th ‍#GhaatiFromJuly11th.”

Anushka Shetty to take up role of a leader turning into legend

Based on the first few glimpses, including the character introduction of Anushka Shetty from this film, it seems she will be playing a strong female lead who will navigate the entire drama.

Moreover, the diva’s character is reported to be of a leader of a community whose contributions, bravery, and unyielding spirit make her be revered as a legend by everyone.

Advertisement

Ghaati’s storyline

Speaking about the storyline of Ghaati, it is believed to showcase the rise of an empowered woman in business, being the leader of a huge trade unit.

Anushka’s intense character portrayal will lend the role a fierce edge, as the film explores how the simple-minded trade unit gets entangled in the trade of weed and other intoxicants under pressing circumstances.

Other details about Ghaati

Ghaati is written by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. It is bankrolled under the banner of First Frame Entertainments. While it is essentially a Telugu movie, Ghaati will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Speaking about the star cast, the film also features Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay, VTV Ganesh, Devika Priyadarshini, and more.

ALSO READ: ‘Whatever the result, it's going to be a heartbreak’: SS Rajamouli pens note ahead of IPL 2025 finale