Kamal Haasan finally REACTS to 'boycott Thug Life' over Kannada language row: 'I have been threatened before'

Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life is slated to release on June 5, 2025, marking his reunion with director Mani Ratnam. Now, the film might face a ban in Karnataka over the actor’s language remark, and here’s how he reacted to it.

In a recent press meet, Haasan replied, “This is a democratic country, and I believe in law and justice. I believe love will always triumph. Now, my love for Karnataka is true, my love for Andhra is true, my love for Kerala is true, so nobody will suspect me except those who have an agenda.”

Advertisement

In addition to these words, the veteran actor was asked whether he would offer an apology, especially with the Karnataka government threatening a ban on Thug Life. To which Haasan has said, “I have been threatened before. If I am wrong, I will apologize; if not, I won't. That's my lifestyle, please don’t tamper with it.”

For those unclear, Kamal Haasan was recently caught up in controversy after he made a remark that Kannada was born out of Tamil. During his speech at the Thug Life audio launch, the veteran actor, speaking to Shiva Rajkumar, remarked that Kannada was born out of Tamil; in that way, the Kannada superstar is also part of his family.

Coming to Haasan’s work front, the veteran star of Tamil cinema is soon set to hit the big screens with the film Thug Life. The film is an action thriller that tells the story of Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker, a Yakuza-like gangster.

Advertisement

Presumed dead, the gangster makes a return from his grave and suspects his foster son, Amaran, to be the conspirator who wants him dead. What follows in the film is a battle of death between father and son, with one emerging on top.

With Haasan and Silambarasan TR as co-leads, the movie features an ensemble cast that includes Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Joju George, and many more in key roles.

Following this, the actor is expected to star under the direction of the action choreographer duo AnbArivu for the tentatively titled KH237.

ALSO READ: Khaleja Re-Release: Angry fans pick fights with theater owners as Mahesh Babu’s film shows incomplete footage