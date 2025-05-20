Simbu on being nervous for his initial days at Thug Life sets: 'Kamal sir made me feel...'

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in the lead roles is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. Ahead of its release, Simbu was seen along with the rest of the team and admitted how his initial days on sets were nervous.

The actor revealed how Kamal Haasan was the one who helped him ease through and make him comfortable. In his words, “I have worked with Mani Ratnam before, but this is my first time working with Kamal sir. I should thank Mani sir for that, and more than acting with Kamal sir, seeing both of them work, I thought I should work well and concentrate on my acting.”

“I was a little nervous in the beginning days, but Kamal sir made me feel comfortable, and so does Mani sir. They kept me comfortable,” Simbu added.

Adding more to the film’s details, Silambarasan TR expressed how he knew the song Jinguchaa would do well amongst the audience. The actor described how he felt amazing dancing alongside Kamal Haasan, as everyone knows how great he is at it.

Talking about Thug Life, the upcoming movie is a gangster actioner directed by Mani Ratnam, who co-wrote the script with Kamal Haasan. The story features the tale of a gangster, Rangaraaya Sakthivel, who adopts a young kid, Amaran.

Following years in their life as father and son, Sakthivel is presumed to be dead, with his foster son deemed to be the conspirator. Now, in the rage of revenge, Sakthivel wants to settle the scores, leading them to a game of death.

With Kamal Haasan and STR in lead roles, the film has an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and more in key roles.

On the work front, Silambarasan TR is next set to begin work on his movie, tentatively titled STR59, with Dragon fame Kayadu Lohar and Santhanam as co-leads. Furthermore, the actor will join with director Ashwath Marimuthu for a fantasy film, playing a “God of Love” character.

