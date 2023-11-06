Kamal Haasan’s upcoming films: Indian 2 to Thug Life

Kamal Haasan is undoubtedly a pioneer in Tamil Cinema. The actor has been a part of the film industry ever since he was a child, and has completed close to 64 years in the film industry. He has also worked in various departments of filmmaking like direction, production, choreography, scriptwriting, playback singing, make-up, and songwriting as well.

The veteran actor turns 69 on November 7th and continues to amaze the audience with a wide range of characters, and an experimental filmography. On the occasion of the actor’s birthday, Pinkvilla takes a look at the actor’s upcoming films.

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming films

1. Kalki 2898 AD

Director: Nag Ashwin

Nag Ashwin Cast: Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani

Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani Music: Santhosh Narayanan

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming epic science fiction film helmed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. The film debuted its teaser trailer at the San Diego Comic-Con and received a positive response from the audience. The film is produced by C. Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Films. The film is expected to be released early next year.

2. Indian 2

Director: S. Shankar

S. Shankar Cast: Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal, SJ Suryah, Vivek, Bobby Simha

Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal, SJ Suryah, Vivek, Bobby Simha Music: Anirudh Ravichander

Indian 2 is the highly anticipated sequel of the 1996 film of the same name. The film has Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Senapathy, the freedom fighter turned vigilante. The film, featuring an astounding cast, is one of the most awaited films. The film has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions. It is also reported that the film will come out in two parts due to the extensive runtime of the film, with the first part coming out on April 12th, of next year. However, official confirmation is awaited from the makers.

3. Thug Life

Thug Life marks Kamal Haasan's reunion with Mani Ratnam for the first time after their 1987 gangster film Nayakan. The film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films. The film’s title reveal video was released on November 6th via social media. The Vikram actor portrays the role of Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker. The film is touted to be an action thriller film. The film has been produced by Kamal Haasan’s own production house Raaj Kamal Films International in tandem with Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies. The cinematography has been handled by Ravi K Chandran while the editing has been handled by veteran Sreekar Prasad.

4. KH233

Director: H Vinoth

H Vinoth Stars: Kamal Haasan

Although there are not many updates related to the film, KH233 is touted to be a military action film. Kamal Haasan shared a video from a gun range via his social media, saying he was training for the upcoming film. The makers released the announcement video on July 4th this year, and the film is currently in its pre-production stage. It is also reported that the film would feature Shiva Rajkumar in a prominent role. However, the official cast and crew of the film are yet to be revealed by the makers of the film.

The actor will also be seen as a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Vikram 2, which will be a sequel to the 2022 film by the same name. However, the film is supposed to be the last film in the LCU, and would not be made any time soon. Undoubtedly Kamal Haasan plans to continue setting new benchmarks in world cinema. As the legendary actor turns 69, Pinkvilla wishes Kamal Haasan a very happy birthday.

