Twist in Raj Tarun-Lavanya legal battle; Actor faces charges after police find proof of his cohabitation with ex-girlfriend for a decade; REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Popular Telugu actor Raj Tarun who was seen in Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Naa Saamy Ranga is likely to face legal charges for alleged cheating on his ex-partner Lavanya. As per a report by Indiaglitz, the Hyderabad police have found evidence of his decade-long relationship with his alleged partner.

In a report by Telangana Today, it has been said that the police have filed a chargesheet against the actor after Lavanya presented them with various pieces of evidence. These critical proofs include hospital records which indicate that she had to undergo an abortion as well. It is also being claimed that she has proof of his infidelity.

According to the report, the police checked and verified the validity of the evidence which led to the filing of a chargesheet against the actor. Moreover, reports also specify that the police have found proof of the couple cohabiting for more than a decade.

The development of the claims has unveiled that the actor and his partner had been staying in the same house for close to 11 years. The police have also gathered evidence such as belongings, photographs, and witness testimonials to support the claims as well.

For those unversed, Telugu actor Raj Tarun is facing allegations by his former live-in partner Lavanya. The latter had accused him of cheating after staying together for 10 years and having an affair with his co-actor.

Lavanya also claimed that the actor had made false claims of marriage but later deceived her. As per a report, the young woman claimed of been offered Rs 5 crore for withdrawing the case but she rejected it. She also claims of facing death threats from the actor’s close sources.

However, in response to the allegations, the actor claimed that Lavanya was under the influence of drugs and alleged that she was dating someone else. The actor even got anticipatory bail as well after facing the allegations.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

