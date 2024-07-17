'Raj Tarun offered me Rs 5 cr to withdraw case' claims actor's live-in partner Lavanya

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Popular Telugu actor Raj Tarun has hit the headlines for the past few weeks for all the wrong reasons. The young actor has found himself in legal soup after his alleged live-in partner Lavanya filed a police complaint accusing him of cheating. In a recent update, the controversial case has taken a new turn as Raj’s alleged girlfriend has claimed to have received a Rs 5 crore offer from him to withdraw the FIR.

Lavanya accused Raj Tarun of offering money to withdraw the case against him

Raj Tarun and his alleged girlfriend’s controversy has taken a fresh turn as the latter claimed that the former offered her Rs 5 crore for withdrawing the cheating case against him.

Further, Lavanya said she allegedly received two phone calls from Raj. The first call was from his manager and the other Raj Tarun’s lawyer. As per News18, the actress reportedly said she doesn’t crave money and rejected the offer.

She also refused to take back her complaint. For the unversed, Lavanya has filed a complaint against Raj Tarun at the Narsingi Police Station, demanding that he return to her.

Raj Tarun’s controversy: All that we know

Raj Tarun has found himself in a controversy after his live-in girlfriend and actress Lavanya accused him of having an affair with a Mumbai-based actress.

As per several reports, the young woman filed a complaint at Narsinghi police station alleging that Raj made false promises to marry her and later deceived her. Further, Lavanya complained that the actor’s close associates have been giving her death threats, forcing her to end the relationship with Raj.

In response to the allegations against him, the Naa Saami Ranga actor has reportedly accused his live-in girlfriend of blackmailing him.

He even said that Lavanya has been under the addictive influence of substances. Moreover, Raj Tarun also alleged that she has been dating another person for some time now and that he can prove the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raj Tarun was last seen in Naa Saami Ranga, directed by the choreographer Vijay Binni.

What do you have to say about the controversy? Let us know in the comments.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same

ALSO READ: Nayanthara drops mesmerizing pic with newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant; pens special note