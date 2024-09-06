WATCH: Sai Pallavi dances to Marathi song Apsara Aali and London Thumakda at sister Pooja Kannan's sangeet ceremony

Sai Pallavi is the perfect bridesmaid at her sister Pooja Kannan's pre-wedding festivities. Recently, the actress flaunted her dance movies at her sister's sangeet ceremony. Sai Pallavi dances to the popular songs London Thumakda from Queen and Apsara Aali in front of the guests at the ceremony.

Several videos of the actress dancing her heart out with other bridesmaids are going viral on social media. Dressed in a blue ethnic ensemble, Sai Pallavi's infectious energy stole the limelight. She set the mood right for the pre-wedding celebrations at her sister's sangeet ceremony as others cheered her on.

Moreover, her dance performance on Apsara Aali with her sister Pooja Kannan was the highlight of the grand celebration. The two matched each other's energy in all smiles, and their performance was met with loud cheers by the wedding attendees.

Check out the videos below:

Earlier, Sai Pallavi's photos from her sister's pre-wedding festivities went viral on social media. The actress was seen donning an all-white saree in line with Badaga customs. She accessorized her look with a pearl necklace and adorned her hair with jasmine flowers. Sai Pallavi was also seen assisting her sister at various rituals and showcased her love for her sister.

Check out the photo below:

Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan is getting married to her partner Vineeth in a traditional ceremony. The couple exchanged rings back in 2024. For the unversed, Pooja made her acting debut in the Tamil film Chithirai Sevvaanam back in 2021.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi has several promising films in her lineup this year. She is set to appear in the film Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan. The actress will also be seen sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya in Thandel. Following Thandel, she will mark her Bollywood debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the highly anticipated film Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Sai Pallavi will play the Sita on screen.

