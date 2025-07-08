Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty enters profit-sharing deal like Yash for prequel drama, bags massive 25 percent hike?

Rishab Shetty has an impressive lineup of films ahead, one of which includes the prequel to his National-Award-winning movie Kantara. Well, Kantara Chapter 1 is eyeing an October theatrical release this year, and the team has recently completed its shooting schedule.

Rishab Shetty hikes his fees for prequel drama

As per a Koimoi report, Rishab Shetty has reportedly bagged a massive hike of about 25 percent of what he charged for Kantara, where he earned Rs. 4 crore. Meanwhile, the movie went on to earn Rs. 400 crore at the box office.

However, for Kantara Chapter 1, his fees have been hiked to about Rs. 100 crores for the project, which includes the writer, director, and actor as well.

Rishab Shetty entered into profit sharing for Kantara Chapter 1

Well, that’s not all. Another significant component of his salary for this film will come from profit sharing. Following the trend of many leading actors, like Yash, Rishab Shetty will also receive a certain percentage once the movie starts earning post-release.

Additionally, he has received an upfront payment of Rs. 50 crores already for the movie. The film is said to be a high-grosser and has already garnered the right amount of hype ahead of its release.

Kantara Chapter 1’s controversies

Besides all the excitement among fans, the movie has again gathered buzz for one more reason: a list of controversies and mishaps that have happened on the film's sets in the past few months.

More recently, news emerged about a boat capsizing on the set, from which the actor and the team narrowly escaped. The matter slowly escalated, creating safety concerns among fans.

However, the film's producer later dismissed all of it as baseless buzz and clarified that the boat that toppled was used as a prop and did not have a single person on board from the start.

He said, “No one was on the boat when it tipped over, and no accidents took place. Due to strong winds and rain, the ship set used as a backdrop had capsized, but since no one was near it at the time, there were no casualties or harm to the crew.”

