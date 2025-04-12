Watch: KL Rahul gives a Kantara twist to his win at IPL match, recreates THIS scene from Rishab Shetty starrer

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has remained one of the most celebrated films in the Kannada film industry. The movie, which went on to bag a National Award, is now gearing up for its prequel, which is currently in the making.

Recently, cricketer KL Rahul was seen turning into a fanboy of the movie as he recreated one of its most popular scenes during his match in the IPL 2025. The glimpse has gone completely viral on social media, with fans unable to stop gushing over the cricketer’s gesture.

After securing a big win for his team, Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul was seen circling his bat on the ground—just like in one of the pivotal scenes from the film, where Rishab Shetty performs the same gesture using a piece of wood.

Not just that, but throughout the match, at various intervals, KL Rahul was seen imitating several gestures made by Rishab Shetty in Kantara, showing just how much he likes the film.

Later, in a video officially shared by his IPL team, KL Rahul addressed why he decided to make such a gesture during the game.

In his words, “This is a special place for me. That celebration was from one of my favourite movies, Kantara. So yeah, just a tiny reminder that this ground, this home, this turf is where I have grown—and this is mine.”

Coming back to Kantara, its prequel, titled Kantara: Chapter 1, is currently in production. The period fantasy action thriller is written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself and is slated for a theatrical release on October 2, 2025.

In addition to this, Rishab Shetty has a host of other films lined up, all of which promise to be massive entertainers. These include Prasanth Varma’s Jai Hanuman, followed by Sandeep Singh’s The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

