Who is Kalpana Raghavendar? Know all about singer who is battling with life after alleged su**ide attempt

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Kalpana Raghavendar recently made headlines after allegedly attempting su**de in Hyderabad. The singer was reportedly rescued and rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention. While fans across the country are wishing for her well-being, let us first learn more about her.

Who is Kalpana Raghavendar?

Kalpana Raghavendar comes from a family of musicians. Her father, T. S. Raghavendra, was a playback singer, composer and actor. Her mother, Sulochana, is also a singer and her sister, Shekinah Shawn, is an opera singer.

She trained in Carnatic music under Madurai T. Srinivasan and holds a Master of Computer Applications degree.

Kalpana started singing at the age of five and appeared in Punnagai Mannan when she was six. Her first recorded song was a family track composed by Saluri Vasurao. In 1999, she made her playback debut with Mangalagouriki from Manoharam, composed by Mani Sharma.

She worked with several legendary composers, including Ilaiyaraaja and A. R. Rahman. She also sang alongside artists like S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and K. S. Chithra. More than playback singing, she is known for her live performances. She has sung in nearly 3,000 stage shows worldwide. In 2013, she led a tribute concert for her mentor, Madurai T. Srinivasan.

The singer also had a small role in Punnagai Mannan, the 1986 film starring Kamal Haasan.

Kalpana Raghavendar's top songs include Poda Poda Punnaku, Premante Suluvu Kadhura, Joole Joole, Dikkulu Choodaku, Pogiren, Jiguru Jiguru, Yappa Chappa, Oyaa Oyaa, Kodi Parakura Kaalam, and Telangana Tejam.

What happened to Kalpana Raghavendar?

Singer Kalpana Raghavendar was found unconscious at her home in Hyderabad after allegedly consuming sleeping pills. According to multiple media reports, police and neighbors forced entry to rescue her. She was rushed to a hospital and is now stable but on ventilator support.

Concern grew when her house remained shut for two days. Other details about the case are not yet known.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.