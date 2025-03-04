Sardar 2: Shoot of Karthi-starrer action thriller halted after actor suffers leg injury

Karthi is one of the most versatile actors in the Tamil film industry today, consistently showcasing his range by taking on diverse roles across genres. The Meiyazhagan actor is currently working on Sardar 2, the sequel to the 2022 film Sardar, directed by PS Mithran.

In the latest update, it is reported that Karthi sustained a leg injury while filming in Mysore for the action thriller. The Ponniyin Selvan actor was reportedly shooting an important scene when the incident occurred.

As per reports, Karthi was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where a team of doctors examined his injury. Fortunately, it is not a serious one, with reports suggesting that doctors have advised him to rest for a week.

Following medical advice, the makers of Sardar 2 have decided to halt production temporarily. The cast and crew have reportedly returned to Chennai, and filming will resume once Karthi has fully recovered.

Sardar 2 is touted to be a spy action thriller with Karthi in the lead. Like the first installment, he will be playing a dual role in the sequel as well. Rajisha Vijayan is also expected to reprise her role, while the film boasts an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Babu Antony, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, and more.

The first film, Sardar, followed the story of a disgraced spy who comes out of exile to prevent a project that could contaminate the country’s water supply. In contrast, Sardar 2 is set to focus on drug trafficking and aims to raise awareness about its impact on youth and society.

The film has been bankrolled by S. Lakshman Kumar and Siddharth Srinivas under the banner of Prince Pictures. George C. Williams handles the cinematography, while Vijay Velukutty takes care of the editing. The music for the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Sardar 2 is expected to hit the silver screens later this year.

Apart from Sardar 2, Karthi will also be seen in the upcoming action-comedy Vaa Vaathiyaar, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. The film, featuring Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Anandaraj, and more, was initially expected to be released in January this year but was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

It is understood that after Vaa Vaathiyaar, Karthi will reunite with Lokesh Kanagaraj for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 film Kaithi, titled Kaithi 2. The film is expected to be Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next production venture after the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie and will serve as the fifth installment in the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).