Singer Kalpana Raghavendar attempts to die by su**ide and gets hospitalized in Hyderabad; REPORTS

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Singer Kalpana Raghavendar attempts to die by su**de in Hyderabad. The popular vocalist and television personality is reportedly receiving treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad.

According to reports by Gulte and Telugu Cinema, the singer was rescued by the police and her neighbors. The singer had allegedly tried to commit su**ide by consuming sleeping pills. Reportedly, Kalpana was rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital after the police had forcibly entered her premises.

The reports also suggest that the singer is in stable condition and is currently under ventilator support. The singer’s security noticed that her house wasn’t open for two days, which led to notifying the association's members.

Additionally, the singer’s husband, who was in Chennai at the time of the event, also couldn’t reach her by phone. Reportedly, the singer’s husband is currently traveling from Chennai to Hyderabad.

For those unaware, Kalpana Raghavendar is an Indian playback singer who previously won the reality show Star Singer Malayalam in 2010. The singer is the daughter of T. S. Raghavendra, a playback singer who had predominantly worked in Tamil cinema.

Kalpana began her singing career at the age of 5 and recorded 1,500 tracks by 2013. She last sang a track for the film Keshava Chandra Ramavath, Telangana Tejam. Over the years, she has also worked with several musicians, including maestros like Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman.

Interestingly, the singer had also appeared in a minor role for the Kamal Haasan starrer movie Punnagai Mannan back in 1986.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.