Why does Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar not consider him a superstar?

Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law, former actress Shilpa Shirodkar, will be seen in the much-awaited Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 18. The news has delighted all her fans, who are excited to see the talented actor on screen after a long gap. While many know that Shilpa Shirodkar shares a pure and unbreakable bond with her sister Namrata, not as many are aware of her equally strong bond with her brother-in-law, superstar Mahesh Babu. In a throwback interview, Shilpa reflected on her bond with the Guntur Kaaram actor, calling him her ‘family’.

Back in 2020, Shilpa Shirodkar gave an interview to ETimes, where she candidly discussed her bond with Mahesh Babu. When asked about their relationship, she said, “Mahesh is a superstar for everyone but for me, he is my brother-in-law. Sometimes he’s more there for me than my sister. If I have to describe our relationship in one word, family.”

Moreover, in the same interview, Shilpa revealed that her sister, Namrata Shirodkar, had taken over the responsibilities of their parents after they passed away. “She is my pillar of strength,” Shilpa added.

This proves that despite his immense success and fame, Mahesh Babu remains a humble and grounded person when it comes to his family. Shilpa Shirodkar’s social media is further evidence of the beautiful bond she shares with her sister’s family, including her husband and kids. From vacations abroad to casual house parties, Mahesh Babu and his sister-in-law are often seen enjoying quality time with their loved ones.

Advertisement

Check out some of the heartwarming pictures below!

Regarding Shilpa Shirodkar’s entry in Bigg Boss 18, the makers recently released a promo featuring a mysterious contestant who shared how she had always dreamed of working with Salman Khan.

She said, “I was unconventional, bold, aur log mujhe 90s ki queen bulate the. Maine sabhi bade heroes ke saath kaam kiya hai — Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan. Sirf ek dream tha, Salman ke saath kaam karna, ab woh sapna bhi mera poora ho raha hai.” (People know me as a 90's sensational queen. I worked with all the big heroes from Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan. However, I had one dream of working with Salman Khan and now that dream is coming true.)

Although her face was not visible, some eagle-eyed fans were quick to identify the contestant as Shilpa Shirodkar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Darshan Thoogudeepa's son Vineesh meets him in jail; here’s what they talked about