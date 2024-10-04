Darshan Thoogudeepa's son Vineesh meets him in jail; here’s what they talked about

Trigger Warning: This article contains information about an individual's death, which might trigger some readers.

Darshan Thoogudeepa has been grabbing headlines following his arrest in a murder case in June this year. The court has rejected the Kannada actor’s bail petitions several times. Darshan has spent over 100 days in jail now. Recently, his son Vineesh Thoogudeepa and his wife Vijayalakshmi visited the prison to meet him. It is pertinent to mention that it was the first time Vineesh met his father after his arrest in the Renuka Swamy case.

Reportedly, Darshan’s son broke down seeing his father’s condition. They were allowed to meet the Sandalwood actor for 40 minutes. "I will come out as soon as possible. I will spend time with you,'' Darshan said, as quoted by Vijaya Karnataka. Later, the actor’s wife Vijayalakshmi and son Vinessh visited the Kanaka Durga Temple in the city and performed a special pooja for the goddess.

Meanwhile, Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently serving judicial custody in connection with the brutal murder of Renuka Swamy, underwent a health checkup inside the prison on October 3, 2024. The jailed actor had been complaining about back pain for some time, so medical attention was arranged for him.

As per Vijaya Karnataka, doctors are keeping an eye on Darshan Thoogudeepa’s health every alternative day, and as per medical professionals, the murder-accused actor needs to undergo scanning. However, Darshan refused to go through the medical procedure, and as per the report, he will be given pain-relieving pills. Moreover, after analyzing his medical report, the jail authorities will decide on further treatment and the provision of bed and pillow facilities in the cell.

On the other hand, the court will hear Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and others accused of the murder on October 4, 2024.

