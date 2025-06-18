Watch: Alleged lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna leave airport in same car, making it official?

Lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna seem to have flagged off their relationship rumors once more. Although they have not really spoken about it publicly, the duo's recent airport appearance appears to be a confirmation of the buzz.

Did Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna make it official at the airport?

In the video, Vijay can be seen exiting the airport first. The actor wore a casual outfit and covered his face with a mask before entering his car. However, the vehicle was still parked, and a little while later, Rashmika was seen hopping onto it.

The Animal actress also covered her face with a mask as they avoided getting clicked by the paparazzi. Well, the fact that the duo was travelling in the same car fuelled the buzz that they might be making it official.

Rashmika revealed the one thing she wants to copy from alleged beau Vijay

At the recent pre-release event for her film Kuberaa, Rashmika Mandanna blushed hard when she was asked to reveal the one thing she wants to copy from her alleged boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda.

Amid excited hoots from fans, the diva smilingly answered, “Everything, take it all.”

When Vijay said he’s not looking for a life partner amid dating buzz with Rashmika

Interestingly, just a few days back, in an interview with Filmfare, Vijay Deverakonda grabbed attention with his response to his idea of a perfect life partner.

The Kingdom actor mentioned that at the moment, he isn’t looking for one, raising many eyebrows since he is apparently in a relationship with Rashmika.

Will Vijay and Rashmika pair up on-screen after 6 years?

As per a previous India Glitz report, fans of Vijay and Rashmika might be in luck to witness them pair up on-screen after 6 years.

Reports are rife that the Pushpa 2 actress is being considered for the lead role in Vijay’s upcoming film, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. However, these remain unconfirmed as of now.

