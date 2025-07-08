Vijay Deverakonda compares himself to starkids and their privileges: 'I know another actor whose father is influential...'

Vijay Deverakonda, one of the most talented new-age Tollywood actors, recently opened up about the challenges he faces as an outsider in the film industry. In a candid interview with Anupama Chopra for The Hollywood reporter, he explained why he often feels unable to express displeasure over flawed scripts, citing his lack of industry connections. “I don’t have the privilege to tell a director that I’m not impressed with a flawed script, since I don’t have any backing or industry support,” the Arjun Reddy actor said, highlighting the realities of navigating a competitive industry without influential support.

Vijay References A Starkid Who Has The Luxury To Point Out Flaws To A Script, And Demand Changes

Unlike actors from powerful family, Vijay Deverakonda noted the limitations he faces. He referenced another actor who benefits from having an influential father, saying, “I know another actor whose father is influencial. Because of his dad, he can say, ‘This is not good,’ and even get writers to fix the script.” For Vijay, such freedom was not an option early in his career. “I didn’t have the luxury to say no or take a day or two to think about a script,” he added, reflecting on the pressure to accept roles to stay relevant.

Vijay Shares How It Is To Be An Outsider In The Movie Business

Vijay’s journey began with breakout films like Pelli Choopulu and Arjun Reddy, which earned him a loyal fan base. However, his outsider status meant he had to tread carefully. “When you don’t have backing, you’re cautious. You take what comes your way because you don’t know when the next opportunity will arrive,” he explained. This mindset shaped his early career choices, as he prioritized staying active in the industry over being selective with scripts.

Now, Vijay Has Gained The Confidence To Voice His Concerns

Over time, Vijay has gained confidence to voice his opinions. “Now, I’ve learned to be honest with filmmakers. If something doesn’t work for me, I say it respectfully,” he shared. Yet, he acknowledges the gap between himself and those with inherited industry clout. “It’s a different game for them. They can demand changes, while I had to build my way up,” he said.

Vijay Deverakonda's Upcoming Movies

Vijay’s remarks shed light on the power dynamics in the film industry, where nepotism often grants advantages to a select few. Vijay's rags to riches story serves as an inspiration for outsiders striving to make their mark. The actor is all set for the release of Kingdom on 31st July, followed by a couple of other untitled biggies.

