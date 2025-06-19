Rashmika Mandanna keeps her ‘fingers crossed’ as she reacts to alleged BF Vijay Deverakonda’s Kuberaa shoutout

Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is slated to release in theaters on June 20, 2025. Ahead of the film hitting big screens, Vijay Deverakonda gave a shoutout to the film with rumored girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna reacting to it.

In his original post, the actor said, “Wishing #Kuberaa all the very best as it heads to the big screen. Sekhar Kammula sir will always be a special name in my journey — he gave many actors like me hope.”

“To see him now telling a story on this scale, with a cast filled with personal favourites like Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni sir, Rashmika Mandanna — has me excited :) Sending all my love and best wishes to the entire team. Can’t wait to watch it in theatres,” VD added.

Responding to the Arjun Reddy actor’s sweet message, Rashmika Mandanna said, “Thaaaaankieeee Vijay Deverakonda. Fingers crossed.”

See how Rashmika Mandanna reacted to Vijay’s message

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently made the headlines after the rumored lovebirds were spotted twinning at the airport. The duo was seen wearing blue outfits at the airport while appearing to depart separately.

Kuberaa is an upcoming social thriller, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie features the twisted tale of a beggar and a CBI officer whose lives take a turn when a business tycoon’s money is involved.

With Rashmika Mandanna playing a pivotal character, the film features an ensemble cast of actors like Jim Sarbh, Dilip Tahil, and more in key roles.

Coming to the actress’ work front, Rashmika was last seen in the lead role in the movie Sikandar, starring alongside Salman Khan. The AR Murugadoss directorial venture is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Apart from Kuberaa, she also has cinematic ventures like Thama and The Girlfriend in her lineup.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is expected to appear in the lead role for Kingdom. The film is said to be a spy thriller directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri and will be the first installment of a planned duology.

Apart from the Liger actor, the movie features actors like Bhagyashri Borse, Sathyadev, and more in key roles. The upcoming film was initially slated to release on July 4, 2025, but is expected to be postponed to July 25, 2025.

