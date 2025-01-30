Squid Game is all set to make a much-awaited comeback with its third and final season soon! As per an announcement by its OTT platform Netflix on January 30, Squid Game 3 will premiere on June 27 with an unknown number of episodes, culminating the high-stakes story led by Lee Jung Jae’s Seong Gihun. The first looks of the main characters in season 3 were shared with fans on the same day.

Seong Gihun, played by Lee Jung Jae, appears angry after being taken hostage by the famed Frontman at the end of season 2. In the new photos, he is shown in handcuffs, tied to a bedpost, as he stares someone down. The next photo has Lee Byung Hun taking off his mask to reveal Hwang In Ho or player 001, the character he embodied in the latest season.

The following photos showcase other main characters in the show, including Cho Hyun Ju, Kim Jun Hee, Park Yong Sik, and Jang Geum Ja, played by Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yuri, Yang Dong Geun, and Kang Ae Shim, respectively. They can be seen peeking into a gift-styled box, which is used for storing dead bodies in the show. It is currently unknown who lies inside the box.

Park Gyu Young, as the pink guard Kang No Eul, is seen next, looking troubled and disheveled as she looks up at someone. This character’s storyline, as well as her possible connection to past fan-favorite characters who are now dead, including Jung Ho Yeon’s Kang Sae Byeok, is one of the most anticipated updates.

The final new photo drop shows the Frontman sitting in a colorful field of what appears to be flowers, a stark contrast to his dark bedroom set-up in the previous picture. Viewer interest is at an all-time high for Squid Game 3, confirmed to be airing on June 27.