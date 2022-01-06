'Squid Game' star Jung Ho Yeon is the 1st East Asian woman to debut solo on THIS fashion magazine's cover

Model-turned-actress Jung Ho Yeon becomes the first East Asian woman to be featured as the cover star of 'Vogue' magazine! On January 5, the reputed fashion magazine tweeted the cover page of its February issue featuring Jung Ho Yeon. They also took to their official YouTube and Instagram to unveil a special video titled, 'HoYeon: International Woman of Mystery', filmed like an old spy movie, providing an interesting introduction to her life and career.

Jung Ho Yeon revealed her thoughts about the show's massive popularity and her dreams of pursuing a career in Hollywood! Jung Ho Yeon revealed that she is still soaking in all the love she has been getting from global fans for the show and it has changed her entire life a 360*! She also shared that she had always wanted to go to Hollywood and act in American films and TV shows, and is still open to but 'Squid Game' has changed her mindset and made her realise that ultimately it is the content and messaging that matters the most!

It is no secret that 'Squid Game' is a massive global success! Within the first four weeks of its release, the Netflix original series 'Squid Game' received an audience of more than 142 million households all over the world. Along with the show's major success, Jung Ho Yeon became an international star overnight. She currently has more than 23.7 million followers on Instagram.

