Top 8 South Korean Models reigning over runways you need to know

Korean models much like the entire Korean industry have been reigning over the world. With the Hallyu Wave stronger than ever, South Korean movies, music, and dramas have enthralled people all over the world. The fashion world has not escaped this takeover and Korean fashion models have been stealing spotlights at the runaway. Here are the top Korean female models you need to know.

Top 8 South Korean fashion Models who rule the runway you need to know

1. Jung Ho Yeon

Jung Ho Yeon, the famous Kang Sae Byeok of Squid Game is predominantly a Korean model. Jung Ho Yeon’s modeling career began with modeling classes that she used to take when she was 15 and started as a freelance model. Her mark in the modeling industry was made by her remarkable fiery red hair in New York Fashion Week where she made her international runway debut. Soon she walked for brands like in shows for Marc Jacobs, Alberta Ferretti, Chanel, Max Mara, and Fendi. She became an exclusive model for Louis Vuitton in 2016.

Jung Ho Yeon was announced as Louis Vuitton’s global house ambassador and in 2023 she became the global ambassador for the beauty brand Lancôme.

2. Choi So Ra

Choi So Ra is a South Korean model who won Korea's Next Top Model in 2012. Choi So Ra in the beginning worked nationally only until she was called by Louis Vuitton when she ran her first official international runway in Monaco for the brand. Choi So Ra is a sought-after Korean supermodel who has walked runways for the biggest houses like Prada, Miu Miu, Chanel, Hermès, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Dior, Celine, Moschino, Valentino, Loewe, Michael Kors, Burberry, Balenciaga and many more. Choi So Ra has an impressive fashion world career with over 90 international advertising campaigns to her name.

3. Irene Kim

Irene Kim, known for her sharp looks and fashion styles, is a Korean American model. She began her career as a model with the show for Jardin de Chouette and SJYP in 2012 when she walked the runway. Irene Kim is a noted Korean Instagram model as well, due to her stupendous presence which led her to launch her own fashion label IRENEISGOOD, also the name of her infamous Instagram handle.

4. Yoon Young Bae

Yoon Young Bae is a famous name in the fashion industry as one of the top South Korean models. She is a top Korean model who is known for her signature runway walk and unforgettable visuals starting her career with Prada as an exclusive in 2016. In her startling career on the runway, Yoon Young Bae has walked for brands like Burberry, Fenty x Puma, Versace, Céline, Valentino, Paco Rabanne, Moschino, Fendi, J.W. Anderson, Coach New York, Michael Kors, Altuzarra, Victoria Beckham, and many more.

5. Park Soo Joo

Park So Joo, a South Korean model hailing from Seoul, is a well-known figure in the fashion industry. Her striking platinum hair caught everyone's attention and brands couldn't resist her unique look. Renowned names like Chanel and Tom Ford handpicked her to grace their runways after her hair color change. Not only that, Park So Joo holds the distinction of being the first Asian-American spokesmodel for the prestigious beauty brand, L'Oréal. Her fashion career took off when she appeared in a captivating BCBG Max Azria advertisement in 2010. Today, she proudly stands among the top Korean models and serves as a global ambassador for Chanel.

6. Jang Yoon Ju

Jang Yoon Ju is an unmissable name when it comes to Korean models who reign over the fashion industry. A veteran Korean female model who has been modeling since 1997, her presence has been known to be powerful on runways. Jang Yoon Ju is another model-turned-actress and has been shining over the small screen as well. She now hosts Korea’s Next Top Model, and with a career that spans over 20 years, she is altogether in another line of models. She has posed with iconic fashion names like Kate Moss and Carla Bruni.

7. Shin Hyun Ji

Shin Hyun Ji is a well-known figure in the South Korean modeling industry, making a name for herself as a popular face in the world of fashion. She had the privilege of being photographed by the legendary Karl Lagerfeld shortly before his passing, which ultimately became his final Chanel campaign. With an impressive resume that includes walking for renowned fashion brands such as Chanel, Prada, Jacquemus, Burberry, Dries van Noten, Miu Miu, and Marc Jacobs, Shin Hyun Ji's fashion career is truly remarkable. She even made history as the first Asian model to close Chanel's Haute Couture show at the Grand Palais Ephemer in Paris, and later went on to close the fashion house's Fall show in 2023. Shin Hyun Ji's influence in the fashion world is undeniable.

8. Park Hee Jung

Park Hee Jung is a top South Korean model who has now ventured into the television arena as well, by making her debut with the tvN original show The Fabulous. Park Hee Jung launched her career with Louis Vuitton exclusive in 2017, she walked in the brand’s Fall Winter show of the year and their Cruise line as well in Japan. Her work with the fashion house put her on the fashion map. She has walked for over 20 luxury houses like Bottega Veneta, Kenzo, Fendi, Chloe, Marc Jacobs, and many more.

These are the top 8 Korean models that you can not miss out on, their name and work is cemented in the fashion industry.

