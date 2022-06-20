Stranger Things 4 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sadie Sink deems Jamie Campbell Bower aka Vecna 'the best scene partner'

*SPOILERS ALERT* Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1's Chapter 4: Dear Billy instantly reached cult status, and that's mostly due to Sadie Sink's breathtaking performance as beloved Stranger Things character Max Mayfield, who was at the crux of Vecna's (Jamie Campbell Bower) deathly curse. Whether it be the epic Kate Rush's Running Up That Hill moment or Max reading out loud her touching letter to Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery), Dear Billy was an emotional roller coaster ride for Stranger Things fans.

But it's not just the fans who were left with a mixed bag of feels! For Sadie Sink, too, shooting Dear Billy was not an easy process. In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Sadie (alongside Gaten Matarazzo and Priah Ferguson) dissected the revered Dear Billy episode and how it was an "emotionally exhausting" yet "professionally fulfilling" experience for her. "I mean you nailed it, that was exactly it! It's so draining but it's the best kind of draining because you feel really good and...," Sink began.

The 20-year-old actress proceeded to give major props to her scene partner Jamie Campbell Bower, who masterfully portrayed the vicious Vecna. "But yeah, that was a crazy, I think we filmed that over a few weeks, I guess. And Jamie (Campbell Bower), who plays Vecna, is incredible and he's the best scene partner." The All Too Well: The Short Film star concluded, "So yeah, it was really fun. Like you said, creatively fulfilling but also exhausting."

Watch Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo and Priah Ferguson's EXCLUSIVE interview for Stranger Things 4 below:

What a fine performance by Sadie Sink, indeed!

What did you think of Sadie Sink's brilliant performance in Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 Chapter 4: Dear Billy? What do you think will happen to Max Mayfield in Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2? Share your personal thoughts and wildest theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2, containing two episodes, will drop on July 1, before Stranger Things 5 marks the conclusion of the popular series.

