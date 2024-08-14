MADEIN confirms September 3 debut as seven-piece with ex-Kep1er’s Mashiro and Yeseo; know more

MADEIN, the new girl group by 143 Entertainment is all set for their fall debut. The seven-piece K-pop ensemble is formed with a few idols who have kickstarted their careers under different groups. Former Kep1er members Mashiro and Yeseo, ex-LIMELIGHT’s Suhye, MiU, and Gaeun are re-debuting with MADEIN along with two more members.

According to Star Today’s report on August 14, 143 Entertainment has confirmed that MADEIN is set to make its highly-anticipated debut on September 3. The group will release their first EP 상승 along with its title track Uno, which promises to capture the group’s own story and dreams.

Meanwhile, Uno, which means one in Spanish, will signify MADEIN’s new journey. They look forward to growing themselves with fresh harmony and excitement.

143 Entertainment has already introduced each member with their individual profile picture which was unveiled 2 weeks ago.

Meet the members here:

Formed by 143 Entertainment, MADEIN is a new seven-piece girl group with most members boasting prior experience as K-pop idols. Born in 1999, the eldest Mashiro was the co-leader and vocalist of Kep1er, while Yeseo was the maknae and served as a vocalist.

MiU, who is the second oldest among MADEIN was the visual of LIMELIGHT. Her bandmate Suhye was assigned the main vocalist position, while Gaeun was the maknae. The remaining two members Serina and Nagomi were contestants on Produce 101 Japan The Girls. In this new girl group, Nagomi is the maknae.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, It has been reported that for their music, the group will collaborate with Digital Masta, a popular executive producer known for working with 4Minute, Lee Gikwang, and more artists. Now, anticipation runs high for what kind of music MADEIN will present as a cohesive group.

All the members harbor deep knowledge about the K-pop industry, which promises a bright future for MADEIN. Meanwhile, the group’s name is an abbreviation of We Made in You, indicating how the love of fans has formed it.

With exciting pre-debut activities, fans have high hopes for the group. Many even think they might reshape the 5th generation of K-pop.

Do you think MADEIN will rise to become the next big thing?

ALSO READ: ADOR executive shielded by Min Hee Jin in harassment case said to be 'partner' in plan against HYBE; Report