Stray Kids’ Hyunjin tops TC Candler’s Most Handsome Faces of 2022; BTS’ Jungkook, V follow behind

TC Candler and INDEPENDENT CRITICS have selected and announced 100 most handsome faces in the world and 100 most beautiful faces in the world every year since 1990. Results of this year's announcement, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin came in second for the first time, followed by V in the 7th place, ENHYPEN’s Ni-Ki is 9th position, BTS’ Jungkook comes in the 11th place.

Stray Kids’ Bangchan comes in 21st while WONHO and SF9’s Zuho are ranked 25 and 31 respectively. BTS’ Jimin comes out at 35 while EXO’s Lay is at 41 and NCT’s Taeyong comes out at 44. Cha Eun Woo is at 48th position and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu comes in at 52. BTS’ Jin is ranked at 57 and ENHYPEN’s Jake is at 60th position. GOT7’s BamBam is at 68 while NCT’s Mark is at 71. NCT’s Lucas, SHINee’s Taemin, SEVENTEEN’s The8 and EXO’s Kai are 74, 91, 93 and 97 respectively.

BTS' Jungkook's 'FIFA Qatar World Cup' opening ceremony scene was selected as 'Best Photo of 2022' by a luxurious French magazine. The photo shows the moment Jungkook decorated the main highlight with a live performance on the stage of the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar on November 20. Jungkook robbed the eyes of the viewers with only his eyes equipped with intense charisma and a splendid and overwhelming presence.

In addition, Jungkook gave off the 'unapproachable' aura of other 'stage lords' and a force as if Michael Jackson had been reincarnated, making the audience feel the heat that filled the opening ceremony scene again.

Stray Kids:

On December 14th, JYP Entertainment, the agency, released a poster for the release of the digital album 'SKZ-REPLAY' on the official SNS channel, and opened the track listIt consists of a total of 25 tracks, from the title song, which was sung as an encore song at the Seoul concert and received a warm response, to solo songs and unit songs written by each member. The title song 'FAM (Korean Ver.)' boasts strong addictiveness as the team's producing group, 3RACHA, was in charge of writing and composing the lyrics. The new song, which contains the nicknames of each of the eight members in the lyrics, maximizes the group's harmonious atmosphere and close bond, enhancing the fun of listening.

SEVENTEEN:

SEVENTEEN won the Special International Music Award at the Japan Record Awards. This is the first time they have won an award at the Japan Record Awards since their debut. On this day, SEVENTEEN said, "It is an honor to receive such an award at the Japan Record Awards, which has a long history and tradition, and we are happy to be able to perform on this wonderful stage." I will do my best to show you what I look like.”

After winning the award, SEVENTEEN performed the title song of the same name from Japan's first EP 'DREAM'. They embroidered the awards ceremony splendidly with splendid performances performed by 13 people separately and together, and a perfect stage that made it impossible to take your eyes off of them even for a moment.

EXO's Kai:

Previously, EXO's Kai, Red Velvet's Seulgi, NCT's Jeno, and aespa’s Karina presented a stage video of their song Hot & Cold. It is a pop dance song with a refreshing and sophisticated synthesizer sound. The lyrics are impressive as they describe the conflicting ways of love between a man as hot as summer and a woman as cold as winter in front of love, compared to the difference in temperature.

EXO:

EXO's charts include 2 global K-pop charts, 2 digital charts, 2 streaming charts, 1 download chart, 1 karaoke chart, etc. It entered the chart eight times. The average ranking of chart entry songs is 109th. EXO's chart share is 0.5%, which is tied for 44th among 428 artists (teams) who entered the chart. EXO entered the chart twice on the global K-pop chart, including First Snow at No. 90 and Love Shot at No. 184.

BTS' Jin:

BTS' Jin was selected as one of the '11 Asian Icons that Shined This Year', highlighting his unrivaled presence and powerful influence as a global superstar. He ranked 4th, the highest among Koreans, among the 11 Asian icons that shone this year selected by Hong Kong's South China Morning Post (SCMP). "It has been a tough year for some people, but not for these legends," SCMP said. "ARMY, the fandom of BTS, shared their regretful feelings when they heard the news that member Jin had started his 18-month military service in Korea this month."

With the release of his first solo single, 'The Astronaut', last October, Jin firmly proved his brand power as the top solo artist by achieving dazzling records all over the world. Jin, who performed various solo activities along with the release of the album, took first place as a soloist in the world's social media 'Top 10 Most Mentioned Artists of 2022', posting his name for 18 consecutive months, setting a record as the first and longest artist in the world.

What do you think of the list? Let us know in the comments below.