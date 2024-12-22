Kim Tae Ri gets flustered after MAJOR accident during 2024 SBS Drama Awards; Lee Je Hoon swiftly saves the day

Kim Tae Ri had a hilarious moment during her recent appearance at the 2024 SBS Drama Awards. She was one of the presenters and looked gorgeous in an elegant outfit. However, when it came time to announce the winner, she made a major mistake. Her co-presenter, Lee Je Hoon, quickly came to her rescue, and the clip went viral online.

On December 21, Kim Tae Ri, accompanied by Lee Je Hoon, appeared onstage to announce the Daesang winner at the year-end award ceremony. While announcing the name, she accidentally said 'MBC' instead of 'SBS Awards. Although she quickly realized her mistake, she thought it was too late and started panicking. Before she could feel more flustered, her co-presenter, Lee Je Hoon, took over while the crowd also cheered her on.

"I am so nervous," the actress said and kept apologizing. To lighten up the situation, Lee Je Hoon commented, "It doesn't matter for me, too." The audience instantly broke into laughter, followed by a round of applause, and the presenters went back to announce the winner.

It was a rare moment on television, and needless to say, the incident has become the talk of the town since then. On a good note, Kim Tae Ri didn't face any criticism, and the netizens acknowledged that it was an honest slip of the tongue in a moment of excitement and nervousness.

Kim Tae Ri, known for her organic performances, began her acting career with a massive hit like The Handmaiden, helmed by acclaimed director Park Chan Wook. Before rising to mainstream fame, the actress starred in many indie works, slowly honing her stage presence.

In 2018, she kickstarted her TV career with the lead role in Mr. Sunshine. Her chemistry with Lee Byung Hun earned global praise, helping her land a solid foot among the K-drama luminaries. Three years later, she made a big comeback with Twenty-Five Twenty-Nine, co-starring Nam Joo Hyuk. This rom-com became one of the highest-rated K-dramas ever, and with that, the actress rose to global stardom.

Kim Tae Ri is also known for Revenant, Space Sweepers, Allenoid, Little Forest, and more. Most recently, she was seen in tvN's Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born.

