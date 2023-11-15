Strong Girl Nam Soon Ep 11-12 review: Lee Yoo Mi's family rescues brother, Byeon Woo Seok charges ahead

Name: Strong Girl Nam Soon

Premiere Date: October 7, 2023

Cast: Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Jung Eun, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu, and Byun Woo Seok

Director: Kim Jeong Sik and Lee Kyung Sik

Writer: Baek Mi Kyung

Genre: Drama, comedy, crime

No. of Episodes: 16 (Airs every Saturday-Sunday)

Where to watch: Netflix, JTBC

Recap of Strong Girl Nam Soon Episode 11

Ryu Shi O (Byeon Woo Seok) asks Kang Nam Soon (Lee Yoo Mi) out which shocks her. He later says to not be startled or feel burdened as he won’t push his feelings towards her. Kang Nam Soon later gets a call from her family who rushes to see Nam In (Hang Sang Jo). Kang Hee Sik on the other hand receives a text from his team leader (Jung Seung Gil) as he rushes to his home to discover he has passed away. The team leader left behind clues in the drug case, leaving others emotional about how he became part of the evidence to solve the case.

Hwang Geum Joo (Kim Jung Eun) rushes to Nam In as she breaks the news to Kang Bong Go (Lee Seung Joon) that Nam In’s diet pills contain drugs. The whole family broke down as they transferred Nam In to the hospital. Hee Sik and the entire team gather at Dong Seok's funeral. Hee Sik advises Nam Soon not to give him any water for the next 24 hours. She recalls Hee Sik mentioning that there was an antidote and tells her family.

Bong Go gets bent on getting revenge and finding out who did this to Nam In. Geum Joo stays with Nam In to prevent him from drinking water whereas Nam Soon follows Bong Go. They visit the police station, where Nam-soon encounters Ji Hyun, providing her with the bank account number associated with the weight loss pill, Ji Hyun, discloses the name linked to the account — Jang Hang Seok.

They find Hang Seok with the help of Ji Hyun Soo (Joo Woo Jae) who turns out to be a homeless person. He discloses that a woman in red heels provided money for opening the accounts. In response, Nam Soon urges Geum Joo to call the woman from Nam In's phone.

At the hospital, Na Young arrives with a man, and Geum Joo instructs them to proceed. Shi O receives a call from Beom, learning about the missing item and facing unsettling threats, triggering memories of childhood promises for revenge. Shi O contacts Mr. Yang, briefing him on the issue and instructing a meeting with the truck driver.

Shi O confronts the truck driver, resorting to violence with a golf club to extract information about the missing item. After getting the details, he has Kyle take the driver away and retrieve the truck's dashcam footage. Concerned about Nam Soon, he leaves her a message.

Meanwhile, Na Young and the man revealed to be reporter Kim Gi Dae, start a broadcast on Geumjoo TV, exposing the introduction of a synthetic drug into society. Simultaneously, Hee Sik makes a dramatic entrance into The Heritage Club and arrests Shin Gang Su, the individual with a scarred face.

Madam Kim confronts Shi O, revealing that Shin Gang Su has been arrested by Jamie Choi. Shi O remains unfazed, and instructs Madam Kim to send Sun Bae to Gang Su's mother, planning to use her as leverage to prevent Gang Su from divulging information to the police.

In a desperate move, Geum Joo repeatedly calls Red Heels and eventually sends a text, offering 1 billion won in cash for the antidote. The tactic works, and Red Heels appears at a cafe where Geum Joo awaits with a suitcase full of cash. Red Heels hands Geum Joo a small case containing the antidote, advising her to mix it with water before giving it to Nam In.

Geum Joo hurries back to the hospital, where she pours two blue vials from the case into a bottle of water for Nam In to drink. Miraculously, Nam In recovers almost immediately. Overwhelmed with relief, the family all share tearful hugs, and Geum Joo apologizes for pressuring Nam In to lose weight.

Hee Sik confers with his senior officer at the police station, asserting his intent to pursue Doogo and Shi O. Meanwhile, Shi O samples a small dose of the drug, causing his veins to pulse blue and pupils to dilate, just as Nam Soon arrives.

In a strategic move, Geum Joo meets with the Opulentia man, disclosing Shi O's plan to sell the antidote. The man reveals that Nozh from the Russian mafia group Pavel has entered Korea. Simultaneously, Hee Sik receives a sudden phone call, delivering the shocking news of Gang Su's demise.

Recap of Strong Girl Nam Soon Episode 12

In the opening of Episode 12 of Strong Girl Nam Soon, Nam Soon walks into Shi O’s office just after he takes the drug. Shi O then heads to the warehouse, where he encounters a Russian man sent by Beom, demanding the antidote. Shi O, however, insists it's his business and refuses to yield to Pavel's pressure.

Hee Sik learns that Gang Su died after consuming a vial. Meanwhile, Madam Kim attempts to harm Geum Joo's stand-in at the hospital but fails. Geum Joo arrives, revealing she is alive. Nam Soon and Shi O go for their dinner reservation, and Shi O suggests they should be friends. However, a call from Kim interrupts, revealing Geum Joo's survival.

In his office, Shi O instructs Kyle to tail Geum Joo, her family, her daughter, and her company. The lawyer who visited Gang Su before his death is revealed to be a fake. Hee Sik receives a call from Geum Joo, leading him to arrest Red Heels.

At the autopsy, the doctor attributes Gang Su's death to a heart attack caused by the vial's contents. Questions arise about what the lawyer said to prompt such an immediate suicide. Nam Soon informs Hee-sik that Shi O is targeting her family, prompting Hee-sik to advise her to stay at his house.

Shi O confronts Beom, who threatens him with something called the Tsar Bomba, claiming Pavel relies on him for income. During Red Heels' interrogation, Hee Sik discovers widespread distributors working for Madam Kim and learns the antidote comes from the blood of sea hares.

In a bold move, Shi O meets Prosecutor Moon, who asks him about his Mafia connections. Shi O threatens to frame Moon as a drug user, including threats to his family, and asks him to keep quiet. Hee Sik strikes a deal with Red Heels (Tae Ri), urging her to return to Madam Kim and act as a mole, providing the full list of distributors in exchange for her release.

A senior officer meets Hee Sik and his team, discussing how the current high-ranking officials are under Shi O's influence. On the other hand, to gain Nam Soon's trust, Shi O agrees to take her to the Doogo lab.

Hee Sik, wearing the drug-containing jacket, visits Geum Joo's office. With the jacket as a signal, she instructs her news company to go live with breaking news. Elsewhere, Na Young gets into a taxi, but the driver releases a vial of white powder, causing her to pass out.

Shi O drops Nam-soon home and, feeling confident, decides to face Pavel with Tsetseg (Nam Soon) by his side. Geum Joo arrives at the news station and realizes that Na Young is not there yet, sensing potential danger. Nam Soon enters her apartment to find Hee sik passed out on the sofa. After moving him to his bed, he grabs her hand, urging her not to leave. He pulls her onto the bed, and they share a soft kiss.

Strong Girl Nam Soon Episode 11-12 review

The storyline of the show has gained certain momentum with new plot twists and turns. As multiple storylines are ongoing the overall show has become much more interesting filled with suspense and romance. Hwang Geum Joo (Kim Jung Eun) has taken on a much larger plotline being the face of the story standing up to Pavel and Ryu Shi O.

We see Ryu Shi O (Byeon Woo Seok)’s past in a much greater sense along with his plotline with Pavel which groomed him into the villain he is today. His connection with Kang Nam Soon (Lee Yoo Mi) and his softer side are capturing fans' hearts, leading them to cheer for his character growth. Fans are bracing themselves for the emotional impact when Shi O inevitably discovers Kang Nam Soon's true identity, especially since he's currently developing feelings for her.

Kang Hee Sik (Ong Seong Wu) also had a strong plotline with his team leader dying leading him into action and fighting for revenge. The storyline has become a lot more interesting and the Kang Nam In’s plotline also brought in a family plot point in action where we see almost all of Kang Nam Soon’s family in action.

Overall the show is moving a lot faster than previous episodes as the reason behind Doogo’s works and Pavel’s backstory is revealed further. Although carrying some plot holes the show is good to watch if enjoyed with a perspective of a fun series. The chemistry between the characters is something worth watching and Pavel going down with the three strong women fighting against it and the entire mafia group is something worth sitting down and rooting for in the show.

