Why is Kim Soo Hyun not personally addressing Kim Sae Ron dating scandal? Netizens accuse him of ‘hiding behind his agency’

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun and his alleged past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron has now reached a boiling point, with the public and fans demanding that the actor personally address the claims. As allegations continue to mount, the situation is spiraling beyond control, with new evidence surfacing that contradicts his agency’s previous denials.

On March 27, a second press conference was held by Kim Sae Ron’s family, where they revealed a series of text messages from 2016, seemingly implying a romantic relationship between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron when she was still a minor. The shocking revelation has only intensified public backlash, turning Kim Soo Hyun’s silence into a major point of criticism.

Since early March, allegations about Kim Soo Hyun dating Kim Sae Ron while she was underage have been circulating across online platforms, sparking heated debates. In response to these accusations, his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, swiftly denied any wrongdoing, asserting that while the two had been acquainted for years, their romantic involvement only began when Kim Sae Ron became an adult.

However, the newly disclosed text messages, when Kim Sae Ron was just 15 years old, have cast serious doubt on this claim. The messages allegedly contain affectionate exchanges, fueling suspicions that their relationship began long before she reached legal adulthood. The press conference also included a handwritten letter, reportedly written by Kim Sae Ron in 2024, where she reflects on a five- to six-year-long relationship with Kim Soo Hyun.

Despite these shocking revelations, Kim Soo Hyun has chosen to remain silent, refraining from making any public statement. His agency continues to issue official responses, but the actor himself has yet to directly clarify, deny, or confirm the allegations. As more details emerge, public sentiment against Kim Soo Hyun is growing increasingly hostile.

Social media platforms have been flooded with criticism, with netizens expressing their frustration over his continued refusal to address the situation himself. With each passing day, the pressure on Kim Soo Hyun to personally address the controversy intensifies. Many are arguing that his silence is only making things worse, fueling speculation that he has something to hide.

Meanwhile, this ongoing controversy is beginning to have major professional repercussions. His projects are now being put on hold or outright canceled, as production companies hesitate to associate with an actor facing such serious allegations. The damage to Kim Soo Hyun’s career is undeniable, and as the controversy continues to escalate, his future in the industry remains uncertain.

With Kim Sae Ron’s family continuing to release new claims and the scandal refusing to fade, one thing has become abundantly clear: the public will no longer accept vague statements from his agency. Fans and netizens alike are demanding a direct response from Kim Soo Hyun himself, but so far, the actor has remained completely silent.